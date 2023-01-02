Patong Beach cleared of 12 tons of trash in New Year cleanup

PHUKET: More than 12 tons of trash were cleared from Patong Beach yesterday (Jan 1) as staff from Patong Municipality and volunteers cleaned up the debris left behind from the New Year countdown that saw thousands of people celebrate the New Year in Patong.

By The Phuket News

Monday 2 January 2023, 10:56AM

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri on stage during the New Year event. Photo: Patong Municipality

Officials join Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri on stage during the New Year event. Photo: Patong Municipality

Trash was left piled up and strewn along the sand. Photo: Patong Muniicipality

The cleanup began in the early hours of yesterday, with piles of trash dumped beside trees along the beachfront and litter strewn along the beach.

After hours of meticulously cleaning section by section, the beach was restored to a pristine state.

Leading the cleanup were workers from the Patong Municipality Division of Public Health and Environment, led by Juljira Teerachitkul. The mass cleanup was ordered by Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri, reported Patong Municipality in a post online.

Similar cleanups were held elsewhere across the island following local municipalities holding their own New Year countdown events.