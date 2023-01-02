The cleanup began in the early hours of yesterday, with piles of trash dumped beside trees along the beachfront and litter strewn along the beach.
After hours of meticulously cleaning section by section, the beach was restored to a pristine state.
Leading the cleanup were workers from the Patong Municipality Division of Public Health and Environment, led by Juljira Teerachitkul. The mass cleanup was ordered by Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri, reported Patong Municipality in a post online.
Similar cleanups were held elsewhere across the island following local municipalities holding their own New Year countdown events.
Be the first to comment.