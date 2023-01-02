333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
No road deaths over Phuket New Year, report officials

PHUKET: Seven people were admitted to hospital for injuries sustained in road accidents on the island but there were no deaths on New Year’s Day yesterday (Jan 1), Phuket officials announced this morning (Jan 2).

By The Phuket News

Monday 2 January 2023, 12:08PM

The tally for yesterday brought the total for the Seven Days of Danger safety campaign for New Year 2023 to 18 people injured (10 male, eight female) and one death (male) in 18 road accidents since the campaign began at midnight Thursday night.

Day 1 of the campaign was from midnight to midnight last Thursday (Dec 29). Yesterday (Jan 1) marked Day 4 of the campaign.

According to the report this morning by the  Phuket provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket), which is the office responsible for presenting the Seven Days daily reports for Phuket, there were only seven road accidents in Phuket recognised by officials.

Six of the recognised accidents were in Muang District, with another recognised in Kathu District. Five of those injured were male, two were female, DDPM-Phuket reported.

Of the 18 admitted to hospital for injuries so far throughout the campaign, 10 were male and the remaining eight were female, DDPM-Phuket also reported.

The Seven Days daily briefing this morning, held at Phuket Provincial Hall, was led by Col Chaikiat Wiriyasathitkul, Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police. Present to deliver the report was DDPM-Phuket Chief Pridi Engseng.

Motorbikes continued to be the most common type of vehicle involved in accidents during the campaign, an official report of the meeting noted.

Risky driving behavior, drunk driving and speeding were the highest-ranking critical factors causing the accidents, the report added.

At the 11 main police checkpoints set up across the island, driving without a licence remained the most common traffic violation, followed by not wearing a seatbelt and drunk driving, the report added.

Unlike in previous years, so far this year police and DDPM-Phuket have yet to reveal the actual number of fines and arrests made for traffic law violations.

