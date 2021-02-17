PHUKET XTRA - February 17|| Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket police blitz lands over 170 in jail |:| Phuket villa quarantine to debut |:| PM denies gambling connections |:| ’Tesco Lotus’ becomes ’Lotus’s’ |:| Free rabies vaccines in Chalong |:| 175 new Covid cases Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 17 February 2021, 06:39PM
