Free rabies vaccination campaign launching in Chalong

PHUKET: All Chalong residents are invited to bring their pets to receive a free rabies vaccination shot at a series of mobile clinics from March 1-17, between 9am-4pm (every week day except Sat and Sun).

animalshealthSafety

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 16 February 2021, 03:53PM

The announcement. Photo: Chalong Municipality

The campaign is being organised by Chalong Municipality to restrict and control the spread of rabies. The free vaccination offer is only open to Chalong registered residents and proof of identification must be shown.

Cat and dog owners, whether they be existing pets or those retrieved elsewhere, can visit the mobile vaccination service clinics as follows:

1 March: Park at KT Village, Moo 1

2 March: Playground at Wongsiti Village, Moo 1

3 March: Office of the Subdistrict Headman, Moo 2

4 March: Office of the Subdistrict Headman, Moo 3

5 March: Chalong Municipality Office, Moo 4

8 March: Nakok Community Market, Moo 5

9 March: Banchalong School Moo, 6

10 March: Office of the Subdistrict Headman, Moo 7

11 March: Lattiwanaram Temple, Moo 8

12 March: Koktanod Community Pavilion, Moo 9

15 March: Chalermprakiat Lor 9 Community Pavilion, Moo 9

16 March: Central Pavillion Soi Yod Sane, Moo 10

17 March: Office of the Subdistrict Headman, Moo 10

For more information about the mobile clinics please contact the Veterinary Department, Division of Public Health and Environment, Chalong Municipality at 076 363 775 -301.