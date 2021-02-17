Phuket police blitz lands 175 arrests in five days

PHUKET: An anti-crime blitz by Phuket police saw a total of 175 suspects on the island arrested in 165 cases, from Monday through Friday last week (Feb 8-12).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 17 February 2021, 03:24PM

Phuket Provincial Police revealed the news in an announcement made public yesterday (Feb 16).

The arrests were conducted by police across the island and divided into six crime groups.

Seven people were arrested for firearms offenses while 140 people were arrested in 130 cases involving drugs, said the report.

Three people were arrested for causing damage to others’ belongings and 21 people were arrested on outstanding warrants, the report noted.

One person was arrested for collecting interest on debt in excess of the legal rate, otherwise known as loan sharking, and three people were arrested for illegally entering the country, the report added.

No other details of the arrests were reported.

Meanwhile, Region 8 Police reported that in total 1,454 people had been arrested in 1,300 cases in the seven provinces under their jurisdiction during the five-day blitz.

Region 8 Police is also responsible for all police in the Upper Southern Thailand Provinces of Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

The Region 8 police report explained that the anti-crime campaign “was to prevent and suppress crimes, to keep society calm and safe, to boost people’s confidence in the police.

“Additionally, the arrests aimed to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 virus which may occur in gambling venues and from the illegal migrants.”

As such, 15 people were charged last week for breaches of the Entertainment Venue Act, Region 8 Police reported.

Other arrests were given as follows:

Gambling - 162 people in 33 cases

- 25 people arrested in one case for gambling

- 4 people arrested in for cases for operating an illegal lottery

- 3 people arrested in three cases for online football gambling

- 130 people arrested in 25 cases for other types of gambling

Drug offenses - 1,092 people in 1,063 cases

- 53 people arrested in 53 cases for producing drugs

- 2 people arrested in two cases for selling drugs

- 160 people arrested in 144 cases for possession of drugs with intent to sell

- 466 people arrested in 454 cases for possession of drugs

- 411 people arrested in 410 cases for taking drugs

Illegal immigation - 7 people in 8 cases

- 1 person arrested for two counts of illegally bringing an alien into the kingdom

- 6 people arrested for illegally entering the kingdom

Firearms and ammunition - 121 people in 124 cases

- 2 people arrested for illegal possession of war weapons

- 78 people arrested in 81 cases for illegal possession of firearms

- 11 people arrested for possession of firearms

- 2 people arrested for possession of bombs

- 28 people arrested for illegal possession of ammunition

Outstanding warrants - 57 people arrested in 57 cases