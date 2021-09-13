|
PHUKET XTRA - September 13 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket Covid restrictions extended |:| Phuket business leaders push for Dec 1 full re-opening |:| SuperCheap ordered closed ove rcovid infections |:| Curfews in dark red-zone provinces to remain Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 13 September 2021, 06:48PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Phuket people are not really charming are they?...(Read More)
He promises everything except logic and commonsense...(Read More)
BTW Dibuk hospital in Phuket is a subsidiary of the Bangkok Phuket hospital group...(Read More)
Yes poverty and living conditions are important. You cannot lockdown a slum ?...(Read More)
Phuket is run like a cash cow for local officials as per mu friends living there. The sandbox proje...(Read More)
The Chief of the highway department doesn't know when a project under his responsibility started...(Read More)
Hahaha leleconjo.Seems like you loosing it completely now.Why don't you move to Saudi Arabia or ...(Read More)
One has to compliment the authorities on the work that has been done on the roads, including resurfa...(Read More)
shut all bar permanetly and heavy fine any guests inside... all over the island with no exception.....(Read More)
A general or a drug dealer- not exactly great choices. A shame this is the best the country can do- ...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.