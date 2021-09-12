Phuket marks 245 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 245 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 12) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 7,104.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Monday 13 September 2021, 09:00AM

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was dated Sept 12, but marked as accurate as of 6pm Saturday (Sept 11). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 10:15pm last night, marked zero new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals, a new development that has seen just one Sandbox tourist arrival testing positive for COVID-19 since Sept 5.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 over the past nine days (since Saturday, Sept 4) at 19, and the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 39.

Meanwhile, the 245 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,609, as follows:

Sept 6 - 232 new cases

Sept 7 - 234 new cases

Sept 8 - 219 new cases

Sept 9 - 211 new cases

Sept 10 - 238 new cases

Sept 11 - 230 new cases

Sept 12 - 245 new cases

The current total of 7,104 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 ‒ with 2,569 of those infections recorded since Sept 1 ‒ does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 89 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 3,247 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 50 from the 3,197 reported the day before.

The report also marked 4,014 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 195 more patients than the 3,819 reported yesterday.

The report recorded only three new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island rose by 59, from 1,125 to 1,184

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,542 beds available for COVID patients ‒ an increase of 300 from yesterday.

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 2,244 (+177) or 88.28% of the total number of beds. The number of hospital beds remaining available fell to 298, or just 11.72% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 34 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change); 338 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 711 were ‘Green’ patients (+20).

For the first time in three days, an updated version of the PPHO map showing the locations of new infections recorded was posted online at 10:54pm last night. The map was dated Sept 12, but marked as accurate as of 6pm Saturday (Sept 11), as follows: