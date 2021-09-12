The Phuket News
Phuket marks 245 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 245 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 12) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 7,104.

By The Phuket News

Monday 13 September 2021, 09:00AM

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was dated Sept 12, but marked as accurate as of 6pm Saturday (Sept 11). Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 10:15pm last night, marked zero new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals, a new development that has seen just one Sandbox tourist arrival testing positive for COVID-19 since Sept 5.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 over the past nine days (since Saturday, Sept 4) at 19, and the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 39.

Meanwhile, the 245 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,609, as follows:

  • Sept 6 - 232 new cases
  • Sept 7 - 234 new cases
  • Sept 8 - 219 new cases
  • Sept 9 - 211 new cases
  • Sept 10 - 238 new cases
  • Sept 11 - 230 new cases
  • Sept 12 - 245 new cases

The current total of 7,104 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 ‒ with 2,569 of those infections recorded since Sept 1 ‒ does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 89 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 3,247 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 50 from the 3,197 reported the day before.

The report also marked 4,014 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 195 more patients than the 3,819 reported yesterday.

The report recorded only three new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island rose by 59, from 1,125 to 1,184

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,542 beds available for COVID patients ‒ an increase of 300 from yesterday.

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 2,244 (+177) or 88.28% of the total number of beds. The number of hospital beds remaining available fell to 298, or just 11.72% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 34 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change); 338 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 711 were ‘Green’ patients (+20).

For the first time in three days, an updated version of the PPHO map showing the locations of new infections recorded was posted online at 10:54pm last night. The map was dated Sept 12, but marked as accurate as of 6pm Saturday (Sept 11), as follows:

  • Rassada - 1,791 cases (+78)
  • Phuket Town - 1,208 (+24)
    (Talad Yai 804, +18; Talad Neua 404 +6)
  • Wichit - 656 (+33)
  • Srisoonthorn - 420 (+13)
  • Koh Kaew - 376 (+18)
  • Cherng Talay - 314 (+5)
  • Kathu - 321 (+4)
  • Thepkrasattri - 270 (+9)
  • Patong - 242
  • Rawai - 233 (+8)
  • Chalong - 216 (+14)
  • Pa Khlok - 120 (+5)
  • Mai Khao - 85 (+1)
  • Kamala - 74 (+1)
  • Karon - 63 (+1)
  • Sakhu - 33 (+1)

lelecuneo | 13 September 2021 - 15:52:39 

shut all bar permanetly and heavy fine  any guests inside... all over the island with no exception... i prefer them bankrupt ( they made million in the past ) and save the poor who  really cannot afford to eat...this is total nonsense

DeKaaskopp | 13 September 2021 - 12:11:41 

"Last Saturday on Bangla..."  Oh dear,another clown who blames the bars and alcohol for the Covid situation.What did you do on that road ,if that place is so dangerous ?

TheGerman | 13 September 2021 - 10:45:21 

Phukets' numbers of infections increase constantly while in the rest of the Kingdom the numbers are going down. 
Last Saturday at Bangla: Many bars opened, selling alcohol, crowed as before Covid. 
It's just a matter of time until Covid strikes back seriously in Patong as seen in April this year. No lessons learned.  Playing Russian roulette with the health and wealth of thousands of peo...

Graz | 13 September 2021 - 10:04:03 

How many new cases are vaxxed vs unvaxxed?  How many Thai vs foreigner?  How about age breakdown?  And what's the source for the new cases...random testing or folks presenting at hospital with symptoms?  Lastly, are we consistently seeing 200-250 cases daily because we're topped out on daily test capacity?  So many questions!

Kurt | 13 September 2021 - 09:29:29 

How many in these figures are Thai, migrant workers, or other here living working/retired foreigners? Were they yes/no vaccinated?

 

