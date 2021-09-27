|
PHUKET XTRA - September 27 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phi Phi entry restrictions extended |:| Stolen elephant returns to owners |:| Phuket daily cases under 200 |:| Measures to be eased in Dark Red-Zone provinces |:| Thai Top Cop promotes Phuket safety Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Monday 27 September 2021, 07:52PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Seems to me it's unvaccinated children who are who are spreading Covid. Maybe time to curtail ...(Read More)
so its OK for Thai's to use the ATK test but foreigners must pay for the more expensive PCR tes...(Read More)
But, just a few weeks ago. he said there would be no flooding problem this year. And, as the head o...(Read More)
How much did Gen Suwat give to the poor Thai vendor who was shot by one of his RTP guys? Does he ev...(Read More)
Is there a explanation why international arrivals, fully vaccinated/tested prior flights to Phuket m...(Read More)
"Normally I would not rent to Thai people", Ms Neeranuch said. She broke this rule due to...(Read More)
Advance payment 500 Bath and the rest over 12 years....(Read More)
Wow, see the number of RTP's around the tables on the photos. Quite a number to join budget cons...(Read More)
So the folks who sadly passed , are not from the red numbers which didn’t change - more dodgy coun...(Read More)
Let’s have some district numbers now then this downward trend would be credible ...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.