BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid cases under 200, Stolen elephant reunited with owner |:| September 27

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid cases under 200, Stolen elephant reunited with owner |:| September 27

PHUKET XTRA - September 27 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phi Phi entry restrictions extended |:| Stolen elephant returns to owners |:| Phuket daily cases under 200 |:| Measures to be eased in Dark Red-Zone provinces |:| Thai Top Cop promotes Phuket safety Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 27 September 2021, 07:52PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Governor appeals to CCSA to allow Phuket to open bars, sell alcohol
Power outage to affect Kamala
Phi Phi entry restrictions extended
Scammers claiming to be involved in Phuket cannabis operation wanted for stealing, selling off rental cars
National police chief Suwat in Phuket to promote tourism safety
Germany heads into unknown as rivals scramble to lead next government
PM pledges compensation for flood victims
Phuket marks 193 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Stolen 72-year-old jumbo found at Phuket elephant camp finally goes home
Phuket marks 219 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Authorities crackdown on scam texts
Phuket Opinion: Enough rope
Motorcycle sales rise along with growing farmers’ revenue
Pattaya turns to domestic tourists
Phuket begins new vaccine injection method

 

Phuket community
Phi Phi entry restrictions extended

Seems to me it's unvaccinated children who are who are spreading Covid. Maybe time to curtail ...(Read More)

Phi Phi entry restrictions extended

so its OK for Thai's to use the ATK test but foreigners must pay for the more expensive PCR tes...(Read More)

PM pledges compensation for flood victims

But, just a few weeks ago. he said there would be no flooding problem this year. And, as the head o...(Read More)

National police chief Suwat in Phuket to promote tourism safety

How much did Gen Suwat give to the poor Thai vendor who was shot by one of his RTP guys? Does he ev...(Read More)

Phuket marks 193 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Is there a explanation why international arrivals, fully vaccinated/tested prior flights to Phuket m...(Read More)

Scammers claiming to be involved in Phuket cannabis operation wanted for stealing, selling off rental cars

"Normally I would not rent to Thai people", Ms Neeranuch said. She broke this rule due to...(Read More)

Motorcycle sales rise along with growing farmers’ revenue

Advance payment 500 Bath and the rest over 12 years....(Read More)

National police chief Suwat in Phuket to promote tourism safety

Wow, see the number of RTP's around the tables on the photos. Quite a number to join budget cons...(Read More)

Phuket marks 193 new COVID cases, two more deaths

So the folks who sadly passed , are not from the red numbers which didn’t change - more dodgy coun...(Read More)

Phuket marks 193 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Let’s have some district numbers now then this downward trend would be credible ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
EPL predictions
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 