BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Stolen 72-year-old jumbo found at Phuket elephant camp finally goes home

Stolen 72-year-old jumbo found at Phuket elephant camp finally goes home

BANGKOK: Stolen 18 years ago and found working at an elephant camp in Phuket, the 72-year-old elephant Pang Yo was reunited with her overjoyed owner in their native Surin province on Saturday (Sept 25).

animalstourismcrime
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 26 September 2021, 11:00AM

Pang Yo was kept at the Amazing Bukit Safari Camp in Chalong while the custody battle played out. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Pang Yo was kept at the Amazing Bukit Safari Camp in Chalong while the custody battle played out. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Pang Yo was kept at the Amazing Bukit Safari Camp in Chalong while the custody battle played out. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Pang Yo was kept at the Amazing Bukit Safari Camp in Chalong while the custody battle played out. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Pang Yo was kept at the Amazing Bukit Safari Camp in Chalong while the custody battle played out. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Pang Yo was kept at the Amazing Bukit Safari Camp in Chalong while the custody battle played out. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Pang Yo was kept at the Amazing Bukit Safari Camp in Chalong while the custody battle played out. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Pang Yo was kept at the Amazing Bukit Safari Camp in Chalong while the custody battle played out. Photo: The Phuket News / file

« »

Pang Yo was stolen from Chob Riang-ngern on Jan 25, 2003 and subsequently sold to an elephant camp in Phuket for B1.4 million. 

Mr Chob gathered documents to prove his ownership of the elephant and showed them to the kraal owner in Phuket who refused to return the pachyderm, reports the Bangkok Post.

Ownership of Pang Yo led to an arduous court battle that finally ended on Wednesday when the Supreme Court ordered the elephant be returned to its rightful owner.

After a 25-hour journey by road, Pang Yo arrived back in Surin to a joyful reunion with Mr Chob, who said the elephant will not be used as a beast of burden.

“She’s old now. She needs to take it easy,” he said, his eyes brimming with tears of joy.

Pang Yo has been moved to an elephant study centre on the Surin campus of Rajamangala University of Technology. It will be her permanent home where she will be a living example for the study of elephants.

“We may have grown apart just a bit but it’s well worth the 18 years of waiting. No one will ride her and she won’t be put to work,” Mr Chob said.

While the custody battle was fought in court, Pang Yo was kept at the Amazing Bukit Safari Camp in Chalong, where before the COVID pandemic she worked providing tourist rides.

QSI International School Phuket

The elephant was at the camp when Somsak Reangngern from Surin province filed his claim of ownership, in March 2017, claiming that the elephant was stolen, somehow arrived in Krabi, and sold from there. (See story here.)

The camp has always maintained that the elephant is called Nampetch and presented registration documents of their own to prove ownership.

Col Thada also confirmed that the criminal court is still hearing the charge of presenting false documents in order to claim ownership of the elephant.

At last report in 2018, Lt Col Thada Sodarak of the Chalong Police confirmed that the criminal court is still hearing the charge of presenting false documents in order to claim ownership of the elephant.

“My job is working on a criminal charge of ‘making fake documents’, as filed by the owner of Namphet, Mr Pichai Pausuphachareu,” he said.

See also:

Phuket elephant fight turns into paperchase (Mar 29, 2017)

Hey, that’s my elephant in Phuket; says Krabi mahout (Mar 24, 2017)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket marks 219 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Authorities crackdown on scam texts
Phuket Opinion: Enough rope
Motorcycle sales rise along with growing farmers’ revenue
Pattaya turns to domestic tourists
Phuket begins new vaccine injection method
Phuket marks 225 cases, five more deaths
Abusive drug rehab centre shut down
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Big bucks for ’whale poop’? Phuket Covid visa, Drug rehab temple shuts down |:| September 24
COVID visa extensions open for two more months
Cabinet approves extension of Phase 3 of We Travel Together
Phuket villager finds big bucks ‘whale poop’
Easing of Phuket domestic entry requirements made official
Firms rip reopening delay to Nov 1
Facebook ordered to release anti-Rohingya posts for genocide case

 

Phuket community
Authorities crackdown on scam texts

"She said people seeking to take out loans should contact a legitimate financial institution&qu...(Read More)

Authorities crackdown on scam texts

Someone keeps sending me these unsolicited messages and annoying adverts. It's this shady outfit...(Read More)

Authorities crackdown on scam texts

land of scamm banning scamming...this is the fart of the day... ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Enough rope

WTFB @ spot on once they realized that they had been rumbled after the daily map totals did not add ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Enough rope

As Buddha said:...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Enough rope

Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth....(Read More)

Phuket begins new vaccine injection method

What skip is blithely ignoring is that worldwide the serious cases needing ICU care are 97% UNVAXED....(Read More)

Authorities crackdown on scam texts

This is a common issue whey you insert a Truemove sim card into your phone. True intentionally s...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Enough rope

I assume that it is the inability to manage the numbers that has led to the failure to publish updat...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Enough rope

And they wonder why Thailand is still on many countries red lists !...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
PaintFX
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property

 