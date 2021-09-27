BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phi Phi entry restrictions extended

PHUKET: The restrictions on people travelling to Phi Phi Island have been extended until further notice as a precaution following more construction workers there being confirmed as infected.

tourismCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Monday 27 September 2021, 01:31PM

Phi Phi Don island as seen from the air. Photo: TAT

The COVID protection measures were extended by a provincial order issued by Krabi Governor M.L. Kitibodi Prawit late last Friday afternoon (Sept 24).

Under the order, special measures continue to be in effect for people to enter areas of Phi Phi Island, Koh Ngai and the Railay bay area of Ao Nang.

Foreign tourists who have entered Thailand under the Phuket Sandbox 7+7 scheme can enter the areas only after spending seven days in Phuket. They are able to enter the areas of ​​Krabi during the eighth day and must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the appropriate number of doses as certified by the Ministry of Public Health. They must also present their negative test results for COVID tests conducted on their first day and their sixth day of stay in Phuket.

Sandbox tourists who have already stayed in Thailand for more than 14 days must present a medical certificate confirming they have tested negative for COVID-19 by RT-PCR method within 72 hours before arriving. Negative test results confirmed by only an antigen test kit (ATK) will not be accepted.

However, Thai tourists and other groups are allowed to enter the areas on proving they are fully vaccinated and have tested negative for the virus by either RT-PCR method or by ATK within seven days before arriving.

Elderly people who have been unable to receive a vaccination injection as well as children under 18 do not have to prove they are vaccinated, but must prove they have tested negative for COVID-19. No time frame for the negative test was stipulated.

Alternatively, instead of proving they have been vaccinated, arrivals may present evidence that they have been discharged from medical care for treatment of COVID-19 no more than 90 days before arriving, the order said.

Children under 5 are exempt from the order.

The order was marked effective Sept 24 onwards, with no expiration date or date for review given.

The restrictions were initially brought into effect on Sept 11 after migrant workers at a wastewater treatment construction site camp were found to be infected.

 

The restrictions were to remain in effect until Sept 18, but were extended further, and now have been extended indefinitely.

Under the latest order, all officials and staff at piers and hotels operating in the areas were warned to not allow any people who do not satisfy the entry criteria to enter any of the areas.

The order included the standard penalties for breach of the order under the Communicable Disease Act and the emergency decree.

