Access restrictions on Phi Phi Island extended

PHUKET: The restrictions on people travelling to Phi Phi Island have been extended until Sept 24 as a precaution following more construction workers there being confirmed as infected.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 September 2021, 03:00PM

Phi Phi Island, Photo: TAT

The restrictions prohibiting all but Sandbox tourists and others allowed onto Phi Phi Island with special permission were brought into effect last Saturday (Sept 11) after migrant workers at a wastewater treatment construction site camp were found to be infected.

The restrictions were to remain in effect until this Saturday (Sept 18), but yesterday were extended further.

The Krabi Provincial Communicable Disease Committee extended the access restrictions to Phi Phi Island following more COVID-19 cases linked to infections at a local wastewater treatment plant under construction on the island, reports state news agency TNA.

Rescue workers brought 15 new COVID-19 patients from Phi Phi Island to the third field hospital of Krabi at the Krabi Campus of Thailand National Sports University in Krabi’s Muang District, the report said.

The new cases came from a cluster linked to the wastewater treatment plant construction site. The cluster expanded to vendors and police on the island, said the report.

The total cases of the cluster have risen to 79 people who have received treatment at hospitals.

Meanwhile, 321 other people were waiting for the result of their COVID-19 tests, the report continued.