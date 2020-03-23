PHUKET XTRA - March 23 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket cases rises to 17 known, Thailand total now 721 |:| Partial lockdown in Bangkok, Chiang Mai |:| Phuket Immigration jammed with foreigners |:| Mass cruise passenger transfer at sea |:| Fire destroys 40 rai |:| Phuket Town thief chased down Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 23 March 2020, 06:50PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Whilst you are criticising them spare a thought for the IOs in Phuket Town who are having to deal w...(Read More)
Can someone confiscate Insp' K's Sangsom bottle- he's clearly in la-la land again and it...(Read More)
I think it was probably a marquee - marquises are hard to find in Thailand...(Read More)
I think some official clarification is needed. The article raises more questions than giving answers...(Read More)
A total of 721 cases now.Must be fake news,because the serial posting virus expert on here predicted...(Read More)
I suggest to the local Authority to simplify the procedure for the visa extention, due to the corona...(Read More)
After living working in Thailand for18 years, I’d expect nothing less than this from the Thai Immi...(Read More)
I just tried to call the Health Department to find out if this Italian boy is the same one who likes...(Read More)
Is this whole thing just a low level thai paper tiger immigration matter about a idiot stupid not me...(Read More)
Oh oh, don't forget the thai lady that returned corona-positive from Phuket to Trang!...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.