Phuket DJ confirmed with COVID-19 calls for people to self-quarantine

Phuket DJ confirmed with COVID-19 calls for people to self-quarantine

PHUKET: Popular local French DJ Romain “DJ Tracks” Tantillo, who has been confirmed as infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, is calling people to take sensible precautions and self-quarantine if need be to help prevent the spread of the disease.

Sunday 22 March 2020, 02:14PM

DJ Romain ‘DJ Tracks’ Tantillo as pictured in his video shared onlien from Bangkok Hospital Phuket. Screenshot: djtracks / Instagram

DJ Romain ‘DJ Tracks’ Tantillo as pictured in his video shared onlien from Bangkok Hospital Phuket. Screenshot: djtracks / Instagram

Mr Tantillo broke the news with a video shared online yesterday (Mar 21) from Bangkok Hospital Phuket, where is receiving treatment.

“Please guys take it seriously. I WANT EVERYONE TO SHARE THIS VIDEO .

If you don’t do it for you, do it for the others . ♥️♥️♥️♥️,” he wrote.

Mr Tantillo, from Paris, has lived and worked in Phuket for the past 10 years. A graduate from the Musicologie at L’Ecole De La Rue, he has gained recognition for his work as a deejay, producer and remixer, and is a former music director at Seduction Beach Club & Disco on Bangla Rd in Patong.

“I want everyone to know that the virus is here in Phuket. People need to put themselves in quarantine and not wait [for] the government,” Mr Tantillo told The Phuket News.

Sea Bees

“I’m feeling well from now. But I want to aware the people here in Phuket and Thailand that the situation is serious. I might be the first case that U heard about in phuket but I’m not the only one for sure,” he wrote in his post online.

“Make sure you all stay home and safe during the weeks coming. Don’t fall into craziness, but make sure you stay aware of your body and the symptoms. Don’t hesitate to go and get checked at the hospital,” he said.

The call for self-quarantine comes as officials today (Mar 22) confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Phuket, bringing the official total number of people on the island confirmed as infectedwith the disease since the outbreak began to 13. (See post here.)

So far, accoreding to official reports, no person has died from the virus in Phuket.

