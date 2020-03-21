Srisoonthorn Municipality’s Fire department was notified around 1pm that there was a fire in the area behind the Honda Marine showroom at Moo 3, Srisoonthorn.
Firefighters were dispatched with two water trucks and arrived at the scene within 15 minutes.
The fire had spread fast, so officers called for additional assistance from nearby Municipality offices. Six more water trucks attended the scene.
It took firefighters six hours to douse the blaze which damaged around 40 rai.
When asked for the cause of the fire, an officer from Srisoonthorn Fire Department told The Phuket News said the heat and dry weather was almost certainly the reason.
“If anyone sees a fire, please inform 199,” the officer added.
Be the first to comment.