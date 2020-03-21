THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Huge fire damages 40 rai in Cherng Talay

PHUKET: A huge fire that broke out in an open dry space in Srisoonthorn yesterday (Mar 20) challenged firefighters who took six hours to combat the blaze.

environmentweather
By The Phuket News

Saturday 21 March 2020, 01:36PM

A firefighter tackles the huge blaze yesterday (Mar 20). Photo: Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor)

The smoke from the fire rises high. Photo: Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor)

Firefighters struggle to combat the blaze. Photo: Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor)

One of the fire trucks sprays water to douse the fire. Photo: Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor)

Srisoonthorn Municipality’s Fire department was notified around 1pm that there was a fire in the area behind the Honda Marine showroom at Moo 3, Srisoonthorn.

Firefighters were dispatched with two water trucks and arrived at the scene within 15 minutes.

The fire had spread fast, so officers called for additional assistance from nearby Municipality offices. Six more water trucks attended the scene.

It took firefighters six hours to douse the blaze which damaged around 40 rai.

When asked for the cause of the fire, an officer from Srisoonthorn Fire Department told The Phuket News said the heat and dry weather was almost certainly the reason.

“If anyone sees a fire, please inform 199,” the officer added.

