PHUKET XTRA - May 13 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket 3 club managers charged over parties linked to COVID cases |:| Woman impaled in crash |:| 31 new COVID cases in Phuket |:| Officials expected 129K arrivals to Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 13 May 2021, 07:51PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
'And those in the hospitality sector'. There is no hospitality sector, is has all but been d...(Read More)
So, one person cannot go and first another person in their house, i.e two farangs not from the same ...(Read More)
Wow! They are actually going after the clubs? Good for them. Cafe Del Mar single-handedly put Kama...(Read More)
Thailand should follow Malaysias example and extend all VISAs until Dec 31. Stop the "gathering...(Read More)
Sorry to read 71 yr man dying. RIP. However, can we see it as a direct Covic-19 deceased with all th...(Read More)
The national 'news' is full of this anti-foreigner sentiment too. The racism in this country...(Read More)
If so, all freelancing ladies cannot visit customers (mostly farangs) anymore until 1st of June, rig...(Read More)
It seems that the same old faces write comments to this site. The same old faces that scorne and rid...(Read More)
"...saying the number of people who have registered for vaccination programmes was below targe...(Read More)
Is it now already a prohibited social gathering when visiting ONE friend in his/her condo? I don’t...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.