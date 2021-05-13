The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket club managers charged as island COVID cases mount || May 13

PHUKET XTRA - May 13 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket 3 club managers charged over parties linked to COVID cases |:| Woman impaled in crash |:| 31 new COVID cases in Phuket |:| Officials expected 129K arrivals to Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 13 May 2021, 07:51PM

AstraZeneca vaccinations to start in Phuket in June
It’s official: No friends allowed
Charges progress against Phuket mass party venue operators
Thousands infected with COVID-19 in Thai prisons
Woman impaled by steel rod as motorbike hits power pole
Shoot your shot: US state offers $1 mn COVID vaccine lottery
Ministry promises ‘walk-in’ virus shots
No need for jab to be approved by WHO, says FDA
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket closures extended, foreigners face deportation over gatherings || May 12
Phuket COVID restrictions extended, foreigners breaking order face expulsion
Phuket suffers first death in current COVID outbreak
Affluent turning to overseas vaccination tours
Bail approved for ‘Penguin’, ‘Ammy’
Woman found dead in car south of Patong
Bangkok targets 5m in mass inoculation drive

 

Phuket community
Ministry promises ‘walk-in’ virus shots

'And those in the hospitality sector'. There is no hospitality sector, is has all but been d...(Read More)

It’s official: No friends allowed

So, one person cannot go and first another person in their house, i.e two farangs not from the same ...(Read More)

Charges progress against Phuket mass party venue operators

Wow! They are actually going after the clubs? Good for them. Cafe Del Mar single-handedly put Kama...(Read More)

Phuket COVID restrictions extended, foreigners breaking order face expulsion

Thailand should follow Malaysias example and extend all VISAs until Dec 31. Stop the "gathering...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first death in current COVID outbreak

Sorry to read 71 yr man dying. RIP. However, can we see it as a direct Covic-19 deceased with all th...(Read More)

Phuket COVID restrictions extended, foreigners breaking order face expulsion

The national 'news' is full of this anti-foreigner sentiment too. The racism in this country...(Read More)

Phuket COVID restrictions extended, foreigners breaking order face expulsion

If so, all freelancing ladies cannot visit customers (mostly farangs) anymore until 1st of June, rig...(Read More)

Phuket COVID restrictions extended, foreigners breaking order face expulsion

It seems that the same old faces write comments to this site. The same old faces that scorne and rid...(Read More)

Ministry promises ‘walk-in’ virus shots

"...saying the number of people who have registered for vaccination programmes was below targe...(Read More)

Phuket COVID restrictions extended, foreigners breaking order face expulsion

Is it now already a prohibited social gathering when visiting ONE friend in his/her condo? I don’t...(Read More)

 

