Charges progress against Phuket mass party venue operators

PHUKET: Patong Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabodi has confirmed that the managers of the three venues where the mass parties were held in Phuket last month, marking the beginning of the ‘Third Wave’ infections on the island, will face charges under the Emergency Decree.

COVID-19Coronaviruscrimepolice

By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 May 2021, 04:03PM

A screenshot taken from a video of one of the three parties held in Phuket last weekend. Screenshot: via Eakkapop Thongtub

The “parties”, organised by Kolour beachside, at Cafe Del Mar Phuket in Kamala, Illuzion nightclub on Bangla Rd and at the Shelter Phuket Dance & Night Club, also in Patong.

The parties were held on Apr 2-3.

On Apr 7, Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon confirmed that Phuket had recorded eight new cases of people being infected with COVID-19.

At least four of those cases had attended the parties, he also confirmed.

Before Apr 7, Phuket had enjoyed 103 days without any new infections.

“We just filed the case report to the [public] prosecutor yesterday,” Col Sujin told The Phuket News today (May 13).

Police are proceeding with charges against three people, he said.

“We are proceeding with charges against the managing director [one person] and the manager [one person] of the Shelter and Illuzion nightclubs [both clubs are under the same management], and the manager of Café Del Mar,” Col Sujin said.

“All three are charged with breaching the Emergency Decree,” he confirmed.

“But the managing director and the manager of Shelter are both also facing a charge of operating an entertainment venue without a license,” he added.

Section 9 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situation B.E. 2548 mandates that any person found guilty of breaching the Emergency Decree shall be liable to up to two years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to B40,000 or both.

Section 26 of the Entertainment Place Act B.E. 2509 (1966) mandates that any person found guilty of operating an entertainment venue without a licence shall be liable to up to one year imprisonment or a fine of up to B60,000 or to both.

Col Sujin explained that the delay in filing the charges with the Phuket Public Prosecutor’s Office followed Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Kitrat Panpetch ordering a special investigation committee be set up to oversee the investigation.

The investigation committee included officers from Region 8 Police, Phuket Provincial Police, Patong Police and Kamala Police, Col Sujin added.