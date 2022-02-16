BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong robbery at gunpoint, Interpol ’Red Notice’ issued for Canadian assassins || February 16

PHUKET XTRA - February 16 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Patong currency exchange robbed of B200k |:| Brazilian arrested with cocaine worth B46.5 million |:| Interpol red notice for Canadian assassins |:| Amnesty’s fate hangs in the balance Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 16 February 2022, 07:24PM

