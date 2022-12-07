1- Heavy rain, flash flood warning for the South
2- Patong Hill road hoped to open to all vehicles by Christmas
3- Prab calls for expanding beach operator areas on Patong Beach
4- Policy-level corruption rife, anti-graft body says
PHUKET XTRA - December 7 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Wednesday 7 December 2022, 04:49PM
1- Heavy rain, flash flood warning for the South
2- Patong Hill road hoped to open to all vehicles by Christmas
3- Prab calls for expanding beach operator areas on Patong Beach
4- Policy-level corruption rife, anti-graft body says
Have a news tip-off? Click here
They cannot fix a broken corrupt government with a broken and corrupt government. The greed-fueled c...(Read More)
Very difficult situation...heartbreaking actually. Kudos to the Phuket Islamic Committee for trying ...(Read More)
Initially, it was going to take 3-4 weeks. Who could know that rain would slow things? No one ever...(Read More)
If the whole fish is completely rotten, the solution is not to foolishly try and fix a small rotten ...(Read More)
In this case you are the nutcase, JohnC. There is no different treatment along religion lines among ...(Read More)
@JohnC Unequal treatment of Thai Muslims ? And that would be ? Please specify !...(Read More)
the expansion is not about the 'needs of tourists' but the needs of some pockets to be fille...(Read More)
Just to clarify ... Last week it was reported that Phuket airport was operating at or above its safe...(Read More)
Well, Mr Prab Keesen has spoken, and then it will be as he says. even though about 50% of the sunbe...(Read More)
What's happening with the "new" Patong-Chalong Dam road? Last I heard they wanted to...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.