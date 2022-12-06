Heavy rain, flash flood warning for the South

PHUKET: Phukеt officials have relayed a weather advisory by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) and the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) warning of heavy rain and flash floods throughout the South, including along the Andaman Coast, for Dec 8-11.

weather

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 6 December 2022, 06:24PM

The warning notes that heavy rain is expected across Southern Thailand this Thursday and Friday (Dec 8-9) as the northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South while a monsoon trough lies across the lower South and with low pressure patch in the area.

The advisory warned of flash floods in risk-prone areas throughout the South.

In Phuket, Thalang District and Mueang Phuket District were identified specifically as areas at-risk of flash floods.

People were urged to beware sudden increases in water levels and canals at risk of overflowing their banks. Main rivers and tributaries throughout Southern Thailand were identified as specific risk areas.

Officials were reminded to remain vigilant of rising water levels at reservoirs and to take cautionary measures where needed.

“In this regard, in order to prepare to cope with any situations, relevant agencies are requested to proceed as follows: 1. Continuously monitor the weather and water situation, especially in areas with cumulative precipitation of more than 90 millimeters in a 24-hour period and areas at risk of regular flooding,” the warning read.

The warning, issued by ONWR Deputy Secretary-General Chayan Muangsong, follows Phuket suffering minor flash floods across central parts of the island yesterday (Dec 5) after a downpour lasting just three hours.