British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Heavy rain, flash flood warning for the South

Heavy rain, flash flood warning for the South

PHUKET: Phukеt officials have relayed a weather advisory by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) and the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) warning of heavy rain and flash floods throughout the South, including along the Andaman Coast, for Dec 8-11.

weather
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 6 December 2022, 06:24PM

Image: Phuket Info Center

Image: Phuket Info Center

Image: ONWR

Image: ONWR

Image: ONWR

Image: ONWR

Image: ONWR

Image: ONWR

Image: ONWR

Image: ONWR

« »

The warning notes that heavy rain is expected across Southern Thailand this Thursday and Friday (Dec 8-9) as the northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South while a monsoon trough lies across the lower South and with low pressure patch in the area.

The advisory warned of flash floods in risk-prone areas throughout the South.

In Phuket, Thalang District and Mueang Phuket District were identified specifically as areas at-risk of flash floods.

People were urged to beware sudden increases in water levels and canals at risk of overflowing their banks. Main rivers and tributaries throughout Southern Thailand were identified as specific risk areas.

Officials were reminded to remain vigilant of rising water levels at reservoirs and to take cautionary measures where needed.

“In this regard, in order to prepare to cope with any situations, relevant agencies are requested to proceed as follows: 1. Continuously monitor the weather and water situation, especially in areas with cumulative precipitation of more than 90 millimeters in a 24-hour period and areas at risk of regular flooding,” the warning read.

The warning, issued by ONWR Deputy Secretary-General Chayan Muangsong, follows Phuket suffering minor flash floods across central parts of the island yesterday (Dec 5) after a downpour lasting just three hours.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong Hill road hoped to open to all vehicles by Christmas
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Alt-Patong Hill Rd opens! X-rays at Bangla Road, Phuket arrivals boost || December 6
Tourism banking on Russia
Three killed in repeat bombing at recent train derailment site
Americans arrested for overstay
Russia says oil price cap will not stop Ukraine offensive
E-tickets for traffic violations in use since May
‘Prab Rd’ officially opens after mass tree planting
Phuket honours King Bhumibol, Father’s Day
Patong Beach sunbed, massage operators in spat over designated areas
Pod of orcas spotted off Koh Tachai
Fresh concerns over COVID
International passenger arrivals into Phuket via air hits record high
Police on look out for illegal loggers in Panwa
Phuket Opinion: Putting Phuket on show

 

Phuket community
Patong Hill road hoped to open to all vehicles by Christmas

One is starting tho thik it should be referred to as transport 'mega-pockets' as opposed to ...(Read More)

Americans arrested for overstay

@Kurt Regarding Mr.Drannan ! Did you really read the article ? He never left his house for 2 years...(Read More)

Americans arrested for overstay

A 2 year overstay? Why his thai lady didn't made him thinking about correct reporting? Sure, Mr ...(Read More)

E-tickets for traffic violations in use since May

Assumptions John,assumptions ! Based on what actually ? It could very well be that Dr.Hemachudha rea...(Read More)

Up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russian invasion: Zelensky aide

No JohnC , I don't prefer to let Putin bomb the Ukraine , but if you really think giving some m...(Read More)

Patong Beach sunbed, massage operators in spat over designated areas

All the beaches are the same. Surin has been cleared last month, and has resurged with a vengeance, ...(Read More)

Patong Beach sunbed, massage operators in spat over designated areas

Local government officials became scared of the militair Central Government in BKK after the 2014 c...(Read More)

Up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russian invasion: Zelensky aide

@gerry. So you prefer to let putin keep bombing the hell out of Ukraine until the whole country is d...(Read More)

E-tickets for traffic violations in use since May

Another case of a 'hi-so' not happy that his expensive vehicle was ticketed. "Why me, I...(Read More)

Patong Beach sunbed, massage operators in spat over designated areas

...Patong Municipality is 'in the process' of ASKING operators??.. Not ORDERING? Hahaha. Her...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Ixina Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Phuket Property

 