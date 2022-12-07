333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
Prab calls for expanding beach operator areas on Patong Beach

Prab calls for expanding beach operator areas on Patong Beach

PHUKET: Preechawude ‘Prab’ Keesin has called for the areas on Patong Beach where beach operators may provide services to tourists to be doubled, from the 10% of the total beach area allowed now to 20% of the total beach area.

patongtourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 7 December 2022, 10:03AM

Beach umbrella and sunbed rental operators are calling for more area on Patong Beach to serve tourists. Photo: PR Phuket

Beach umbrella and sunbed rental operators are calling for more areas to serve tourists on Patong Beach. Photo: PR Phuket

Tourists on Patong Beach yesterday (Dec 6). Photo: PR Phuket

The Patong Beach Bed Umbrella Community Enterprise re-elected Preechawude ‘Prab’ Keesin to another term as president yesterday (Dec 6). Photo: PR Phuket

Mr Preechawude, head of the Pisona Group of companies in Patong and Founder of the Patong Development Foundation, made the announcement at Patong Municipality yesterday (Nov 6), where he was re-elected to another term as President of the Patong Beach Bed Umbrella Community Enterprise.

The Patong Beach Umbrella Bed Community Enterprise is the organisation that coordinates the operations of the sunbed rental operators on Patong Beach.

“In the past, members of the Patong Beach Umbrella Bed Community Enterprise joined together to do social activities and conserve the environment, such as picking up trash on the beach and so on,” Mr Preechawude said.

“We will continue to take care of social matters and the environment as before by expanding the green areas along the beachfront by planting morning glory and trees in the areas designated for beach umbrellas [sunbeds],” he continued.

“This will be done in the five zones [where beach operators are allowed to operate] to conserve nature, and for the benefit of the enterprise,” he added.

The Patong Beach Umbrella Bed Community Enterprise is about to submit a formal request to increase the size of the areas where beach operators, including massage service providers, may operate, Mr Preechawude said.

The aim of the expansion is to “be more consistent with the needs of tourists”, he noted.

“The original plan allows for 10% of the total beach area to be used. For this high season, we will request to expand the area to 20% so the bed umbrellas [sunbeds] will be sufficient to meet the needs of tourists,” Mr Preechawude said.

Mr Preechawude also responded to the recent conflict with beach massage operators, who accused sunbed rental operators of expanding their area of operations within the beach operator zone on Patong Beach near the end of Bangla Rd.

According to Mr Preechawude, the problem was with people taking advantage of the sunbeds during the night, after the sunbed operators had gone home.

The culprits were “a group of occupations that seize the opportunity to work on the beach at night”, he said.

“These matters must be taken seriously to ensure orderliness and create a good image of Patong Beach,” Mr Preechawude said.

“Because Patong Beach must be a beautiful, clean and safe beach, which will build confidence in security and to create a good image for Patong Beach and Phuket in the future,” he concluded.

Nasa12 | 07 December 2022 - 11:43:21 

Well, Mr Prab Keesen has spoken, and then it will be as he says.  even though about 50% of the sunbeds are empty.  Most Russians/Indians do not spend 200-300 baht on a sunbed.

JohnC | 07 December 2022 - 10:14:35 

A group of occupations working on the beach at night??? Am I reading this correctly! Is that the best excuse Mr Patong could come up with? Of course he wants to expand the sunbed zones so he can expand the profits going in to his pockets. LOL.

 

