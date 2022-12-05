Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong Beach sunbed, massage operators in spat over designated areas

Patong Beach sunbed, massage operators in spat over designated areas

PHUKET: Kathu District Chief Siwat Rawarangkul has stepped in over a disagreement between Patong Beach sunbed rental operators and beach massage masseuses arguing over which area on the sand is theirs to ply their trade.

patongtourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 5 December 2022, 10:32AM

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

« »

The complaint by the masseuses who operate in “Zone 3” of Patong Beach, near the police box at the end of Bangla Rd, said encroachment by the adjacent sunbed rental operator had caused them to “suffer”.

Mr Siwat called the parties to discuss the problem at a nearby restaurant on Friday (Dec 2), said an official report of the meeting.

Present for the talks were representatives from the Phuket Land Office along with the President of the “Patong Beach Umbrella Association” as well as some of the masseuses and even operators of local restaurants nearby.

The names of people present for the talks were not reported.

In total, 10% of the length of Patong Beach has been designated for local operators to provide beach services with the total area broken into five zones, Mr Siwat explained.

A surveyor from the Phuket Land Office had inspected the beach and checked the boundaries of all five zones on Nov 30 to ensure compliance. The surveyor had found that the beach massage operators involved in the dispute had encroached beyond their allocated area, he added.

The massage operators were asked to move their operations back into the confines of their allocated area, Mr Siwat explained.

However, the beach massage operators said that the sunbed operators were now occupying the entire area of Zone 3, which covers 73 metres of prime beach for serving tourists. The sunbed rental operator had expanded the area used, taking over the area since 10am on Nov 2.

The official report of the meeting concluded with a confusing resolution to the conflict.

A“suitable spot” for massage operator service points was to be set up, but still located in the area, Zone 3, according to the official map of the zones. However, there was no mention that the sunbed operator was to vacate any of the area occupied since Nov 2.

“Let’s join together to use only the area in the designated zone without conflict,” the report said.

Patong Municipality is to provide tents “that are in beautiful condition and do not destroy the beauty of the beach scenery” for operators in all five zones to use. The tents were described as “temporary”, meaning they can be removed from the beach each day.

Patong Municipality is also currently in the process of asking operators to comply with the specified regulations regarding providing beach services in the five zones, the report said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 05 December 2022 - 10:57:32 

Spread like wildfire in Kamala as well. Now clearly out of the designated zones. As always too many 'businesses' chasing too little customers sees disputes. The illegal tuk tuk stand at the north end of Kamala Cemetery is very aggressive and intimidatory, also stinks of urine where they go under the bridge. they even have the temerity to block the side of the road with cones for 'their...

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket honours King Bhumibol, Father’s Day
Pod of orcas spotted off Koh Tachai
Fresh concerns over COVID
International passenger arrivals into Phuket via air hits record high
Police on look out for illegal loggers in Panwa
Phuket Opinion: Putting Phuket on show
Illegal drugs clampdown ramped up in Patong
Filipino arrested and deported for 252 day overstay
Over 3000 flights to land in Phuket in December as tourism rebounds
‘Lessons learned’ from airport chaos
Tourists urged to contact police in case of Phuket taxi deviations
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cleaning up Phuket trash village, New licence-points system || December 2
Climate Change forum to tackle Phuket floods, landslides
Passengers stranded in Phuket after overloaded plane aborts takeoff
Koh Siray targetted over deluge of trash

 

Phuket community
Police on look out for illegal loggers in Panwa

@John C How are you supposed to identify illegal logging ? Funny question given all your experienc...(Read More)

International passenger arrivals into Phuket via air hits record high

... A normal Russian is not a animal. Well, all army conscript age Russians are for Putin a easy ca...(Read More)

Patong Beach sunbed, massage operators in spat over designated areas

Spread like wildfire in Kamala as well. Now clearly out of the designated zones. As always too many ...(Read More)

International passenger arrivals into Phuket via air hits record high

I don't know from were Harald gets his 'Putin suppert figures' from, but Brithish Intell...(Read More)

Police on look out for illegal loggers in Panwa

JohnC, with 2 questions you have a point. Phuket a small place, many overstaffed departments. They k...(Read More)

Up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russian invasion: Zelensky aide

Disgusting Putin. Give Ukraine missiles that can reach the Kremlin and blow it off the face of the e...(Read More)

Pod of orcas spotted off Koh Tachai

Amazing! A very special monent indeed for these people. A rare event in these waters. False killer w...(Read More)

International passenger arrivals into Phuket via air hits record high

How are all these russian tourists able to pay for their holidays again? The mass exodus back in Feb...(Read More)

Police on look out for illegal loggers in Panwa

How are we supposed to identify whether logging operations we may see are illegal or actually sancti...(Read More)

Illegal drugs clampdown ramped up in Patong

So who do we contact if we witness 'suspicious or blatant activity relating to illegal drug use ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Ixina Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pro Property Partners
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket

 