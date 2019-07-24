Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong fire destroys camp! Southern violence kills 4! B10 Mn Farmer fraud? || July 24

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong fire destroys camp! Southern violence kills 4! B10 Mn Farmer fraud? || July 24

PHUKET XTRA - July 24 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com 4 killed in bomb, gun attack |:| Fire in Patong destroys camp |:| B10Mn farmer fraud? |:| 5 arrested in 5 days in Phuket Town |:| Phuket readies for HM King’s Birthday Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Wednesday 24 July 2019, 06:00PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Woman arrested in Phuket for B10mn farmer investment fraud
Patong migrant labour camp destroyed by fire
Five arrested in five days for drugs, gun at a temple car park
Deadline set for B41m payment in Praewa case
Major water supply outage to hit north of Phuket Town
Phuket sets for King’s Birthday public holiday long weekend
Boris Johnson wins race to become Britain’s next PM
Phuket Governor calls in public transport drivers to clarify ‘good service’
Power outage in Pa Khlok
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cross-dressing teacher row! Airport vs Grab driver? Elephant exchange ban? || July 23
Phuket temples warned over scams against tourists
Police silent on probe into student killed by electrocution in public park
Police crackdown seizes M16s, haul of drugs, targets street racers
Mains water supply to be shut off in Cherng Talay
Scheduled blackout in Kamala

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor calls in public transport drivers to clarify ‘good service’

If the Phuket bad transport image has to improve with the help of the people shown in the photo'...(Read More)

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev dies after fight

"It just makes you realize what type of sport we’re in" couldn't have said it better...(Read More)

Phuket Governor calls in public transport drivers to clarify ‘good service’

Those guys don't look very friendly! They look like a bunch of thugs you wouldn't want to ru...(Read More)

Phuket Pad Thai hygiene goes on show

Wiesenl, it’s not about normal bacteria that’s ok but a don’t ned nose and ass bacteria in my ...(Read More)

Boris Johnson wins race to become Britain’s next PM

And a ringing endorsement from Donald Trump! Say no more. If time shifted I'm certain politicia...(Read More)

Phuket Governor calls in public transport drivers to clarify ‘good service’

Absurdity. One only has to look at the faces and deportment of the taxi/tuktuk goons in the photogra...(Read More)

Police crackdown seizes M16s, haul of drugs, targets street racers

Does Mr.Kurt understand that the result on display and all those figures did not come from Phuket al...(Read More)

Brit expat posts B90k bail on animal cruelty charge

Poor Mrs.Sweet. I feel really sorry for you. Wondering what made that woman so angry.Some part of th...(Read More)

Police crackdown seizes M16s, haul of drugs, targets street racers

It justify's my repeatedly writing that Phuket island is sinking under the weight of illegal fir...(Read More)

Phuket Pad Thai hygiene goes on show

If a cook/chef can not touch food with bare hands anymore than you should strictly take care that yo...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
Dream Beach Club
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dot Property Awards
MYLANDS
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
Save Now Stay Later
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 