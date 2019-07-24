Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Five arrested in five days for drugs, gun at a temple car park

Five arrested in five days for drugs, gun at a temple car park

PHUKET: Raids by Phuket police have netted five suspects in five days and resulted in more than half a kilo of crystal ice and more than 20,000 meth pills being seized, as well as one man arrested carrying a loaded handgun in a temple car park in Phuket Town.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 24 July 2019, 11:05AM

The raids netted more than half a kilo of crystal ice and more than 20,000 meth pills. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted more than half a kilo of crystal ice and more than 20,000 meth pills. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted five suspects in five days. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted five suspects in five days. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted five suspects in five days. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted five suspects in five days. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted five suspects in five days. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted five suspects in five days. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted five suspects in five days. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted five suspects in five days. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

« »

Police announced late yesterday Tuesday (July 23) that the five arrests were arrested in relation to three cases under investigation under a crackdown being conducted from last Friday (July 19) through to July 28.

The raids were carried out under the command of Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Wisarn Phanmanee and led by Pol Maj Pichit Thongtor.

The first case saw Arunrat “May” Jirapongpitak, 21, and Surasak “Sak” Ppoonkaothong, 25, being caught with 693.28 grams of ya ice (crystal meth), 20,433 pills of ya bah (methamphetamine) and one kilogram of kratom leaves at a unit in The Scene Condo in Kathu.

Police also seized as evidence two motorbikes, a Honda and a Yamaha, each valued at B30,000.

Both were taken to Kathu Police Station for further questioning and with possession of a Category 1 and a Category 5 drug with intent to sell.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

In the second case, Ailawin “Team” Wisatsing, 24, was caught with a 9mm handgun loaded with 10 bullets in the car park at Wat Kosit Wihan on the north side of Phuket Town.

Ailawin was taken to Phuket City Police Station for further questioning and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a gun in a public area.

The third case saw Anothai “Pae” Jindapon, 24, and Jansorn “Joom” Tima, 19, caught with two kratom trees and nine liters of kratom juice at a house in Moo 5, Srisoonthorn, Thalang.

Both were taken to Thalang Police Station for further questioning and charged with possession of a Category 5 drug with intent to sell.

The police report did not explain whether any of the three cases or any of the suspects were linked.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Deadline set for B41m payment in Praewa case
Major water supply outage to hit north of Phuket Town
Phuket sets for King’s Birthday public holiday long weekend
Boris Johnson wins race to become Britain’s next PM
Phuket Governor calls in public transport drivers to clarify ‘good service’
Power outage in Pa Khlok
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cross-dressing teacher row! Airport vs Grab driver? Elephant exchange ban? || July 23
Phuket temples warned over scams against tourists
Police silent on probe into student killed by electrocution in public park
Police crackdown seizes M16s, haul of drugs, targets street racers
Mains water supply to be shut off in Cherng Talay
Scheduled blackout in Kamala
Officials look at potential ban on elephant exchange
Bangkok’s Khao San Rd. to get ’level’ pavements
New tourism minister looks to legalising new markets

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor calls in public transport drivers to clarify ‘good service’

Those guys don't look very friendly! They look like a bunch of thugs you wouldn't want to ru...(Read More)

Phuket Pad Thai hygiene goes on show

Wiesenl, it’s not about normal bacteria that’s ok but a don’t ned nose and ass bacteria in my ...(Read More)

Boris Johnson wins race to become Britain’s next PM

And a ringing endorsement from Donald Trump! Say no more. If time shifted I'm certain politicia...(Read More)

Phuket Governor calls in public transport drivers to clarify ‘good service’

Absurdity. One only has to look at the faces and deportment of the taxi/tuktuk goons in the photogra...(Read More)

Police crackdown seizes M16s, haul of drugs, targets street racers

Does Mr.Kurt understand that the result on display and all those figures did not come from Phuket al...(Read More)

Brit expat posts B90k bail on animal cruelty charge

Poor Mrs.Sweet. I feel really sorry for you. Wondering what made that woman so angry.Some part of th...(Read More)

Police crackdown seizes M16s, haul of drugs, targets street racers

It justify's my repeatedly writing that Phuket island is sinking under the weight of illegal fir...(Read More)

Phuket Pad Thai hygiene goes on show

If a cook/chef can not touch food with bare hands anymore than you should strictly take care that yo...(Read More)

Phuket Pad Thai hygiene goes on show

I was taught in school to never ever touch my eyes, nose or mouth while anywhere near a public plac...(Read More)

Brit expat posts B90k bail on animal cruelty charge

Meanwhile the Thai woman who trespassed onto my property March 15 and attacked me with a stick, repe...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Save Now Stay Later
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dream Beach Club
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
Dot Property Awards

 