Five arrested in five days for drugs, gun at a temple car park

PHUKET: Raids by Phuket police have netted five suspects in five days and resulted in more than half a kilo of crystal ice and more than 20,000 meth pills being seized, as well as one man arrested carrying a loaded handgun in a temple car park in Phuket Town.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 24 July 2019, 11:05AM

The raids netted five suspects in five days. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted more than half a kilo of crystal ice and more than 20,000 meth pills. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Police announced late yesterday Tuesday (July 23) that the five arrests were arrested in relation to three cases under investigation under a crackdown being conducted from last Friday (July 19) through to July 28.

The raids were carried out under the command of Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Wisarn Phanmanee and led by Pol Maj Pichit Thongtor.

The first case saw Arunrat “May” Jirapongpitak, 21, and Surasak “Sak” Ppoonkaothong, 25, being caught with 693.28 grams of ya ice (crystal meth), 20,433 pills of ya bah (methamphetamine) and one kilogram of kratom leaves at a unit in The Scene Condo in Kathu.

Police also seized as evidence two motorbikes, a Honda and a Yamaha, each valued at B30,000.

Both were taken to Kathu Police Station for further questioning and with possession of a Category 1 and a Category 5 drug with intent to sell.

In the second case, Ailawin “Team” Wisatsing, 24, was caught with a 9mm handgun loaded with 10 bullets in the car park at Wat Kosit Wihan on the north side of Phuket Town.

Ailawin was taken to Phuket City Police Station for further questioning and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a gun in a public area.

The third case saw Anothai “Pae” Jindapon, 24, and Jansorn “Joom” Tima, 19, caught with two kratom trees and nine liters of kratom juice at a house in Moo 5, Srisoonthorn, Thalang.

Both were taken to Thalang Police Station for further questioning and charged with possession of a Category 5 drug with intent to sell.

The police report did not explain whether any of the three cases or any of the suspects were linked.