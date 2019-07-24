THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket sets for King’s Birthday public holiday long weekend

PHUKET: The King’s Birthday public holiday will be observed on Monday (July 29), bringing with it a long weekend for all government offices and many workers across the country.

culture
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 24 July 2019, 08:40AM

Image: The Phuket News / Graphics

On Monday, most government offices on the island will be closed including the Phuket Immigration Office, Employment Office, Land Transport Office and the island’s three District Offices.

All main bank branches will be closed, except branches in shopping centres, which will remain open as normal.

There will be no ban on the sale of alcohol.

Police stations across the island will remain open for the public and some local consulates will also be open to serve their respective citizens on this national holiday.

The Class Act Media offices will also be closed.

