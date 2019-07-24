On Monday, most government offices on the island will be closed including the Phuket Immigration Office, Employment Office, Land Transport Office and the island’s three District Offices.
All main bank branches will be closed, except branches in shopping centres, which will remain open as normal.
There will be no ban on the sale of alcohol.
Police stations across the island will remain open for the public and some local consulates will also be open to serve their respective citizens on this national holiday.
The Class Act Media offices will also be closed.
