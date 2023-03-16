1- Patong bar raided for child sex trafficking
2- Police to undergo mental health checks nationwide
MORE: Jaray Complaint Management System
3- Anti-corruption police join Cherng Talay playground probe
4- Tax rebate for hiring ex-cons extended
PHUKET XTRA - March 16 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Thursday 16 March 2023, 05:32PM
