British International School, Phuket
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Anti-corruption police join Cherng Talay playground probe

Anti-corruption police join Cherng Talay playground probe

PHUKET: The Anti-Corruption Division (ACD) of the Royal Thai Police has now joined the investigation into possible corruption by officers at Cherng Talay Municipality in the purchase of the children’s playground equipment in stalled at the Cherng Talay Municipality Sport Center.

corruptioncrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 15 March 2023, 05:29PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Pol Col Dr Somsak Niamlek, Superintendent of ACD Region 5 branch, led officers on an inspection of the playground equipment yesterday (Mar 14), 

The purchase of the playground equipment is already under investigation by the Phuket branch of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). The investigation was launched last month after corruption watchdog ‘STRONG Anti-Corruption Thailand Club’ reported that the six small ‘bouncy rides’ at the playground cost B65,000 each.

The NACC Phuket office later reported that Cherng Talay Municipality in 2014 paid Genius Kids Co Ltd B1.193 million to install a pair of slides and a set of adventure swings, priced at B870,500. 

A year later, in 2015, Cherng Talay Municipality contracted Genius Kids Co Ltd again, this time to install children’s playground equipment for B1.95mn.

Before the inspection yesterday, Col Somsak and accompanying officers questioned Cherng Talay Mayor Suniran Ratchatapruek over the playground equipment purchase.

Ixina Thailand

The officers reviewed the purchasing process, competitive pricing analysis, selection of suppliers, terms of auctioning,and the overall value of the items, said an official report of the visit.

The official report noted that the equipment was purchased before the Public Procurement and Supplies Administration Act, B.E.2560 (2017) came into effect. However, the report did not explain what relevance this had on teh investigation.

According to the report, posted by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket), the ACD officers will now work with the NACC and the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the purchases.

The investigators will question the officials involved such as those responsible for price determination and auditing the purchase, as well as the producers and distributors of the equipment and the staff at the Cherng Talay Children’s Development Centre, the report noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Nasa12 | 15 March 2023 - 17:53:47 

Some close Thai friends told me that they hope they will also check the prices of all these training devices.  which are set up all over phuket which is good.  But which is obviously priced very very high.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cop arrested as siege ends, Songkran water play to go ahead, Teacher cons students || March 15
Tax rebate for hiring ex-cons extended
Petty thieves hit the spotlight
Water outage to affect northern Chalong
More than 2,000 meth pills seized in raids
Songkran water play gets green light
Taxi driver returns B150k Louis Vuitton bag to tourist
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Local Phuket wildfire warnings, Probe into senator warrant, 80mn visitors in 2027? || March 14
Phuket Heroines Festival still a hit
Turtle eggs laid at Sai Khu
Ministries urged to prepare for 80mn visitors in 2027
Anutin urges WFH amid recent drop in air quality
Myanmar rebels, junta trade blame for monastery killings
Politicians step up election campaigns
Deputy PM Jurin plugs commerce in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Missing tourists safe, but not yet found

Pointless peasantry is alive and well and living here in the comment section!...(Read More)

Anti-corruption police join Cherng Talay playground probe

Some close Thai friends told me that they hope they will also check the prices of all these training...(Read More)

Taxi driver returns B150k Louis Vuitton bag to tourist

I see the bitter, elderly expats are foaming at the mouth about this. Dont be angry, just be humble....(Read More)

Missing tourists safe, but not yet found

John c...bit like Kurt, how is knowing their nationality going to assist with the earth's rotati...(Read More)

Taxi driver returns B150k Louis Vuitton bag to tourist

@JohnC Should they keep that bag only at home in a safe and just look at it once in a while ?...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk driver charged for not returning iPhone

@skorchio What's wrong with that short ? ...(Read More)

Taxi driver returns B150k Louis Vuitton bag to tourist

Timothy To all the cynics. I actually know the driver of this mini van, he is stationed outside ...(Read More)

Russians putting down roots in kingdom

@pascale. Dodgy Russians have been here for many many years already too, not just the recent influx ...(Read More)

Russians putting down roots in kingdom

Russian prostitutes have been working in Thailand already for many years. I suppose they are going t...(Read More)

Taxi driver returns B150k Louis Vuitton bag to tourist

Going all out on the PR campaign to try and make Phuket taxi drivers look trustworthy LOL. What sort...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket 2023
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Pavilions Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Blue Tree Phuket
Pacific Prime Thailand
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Open Kitchen Laguna

 