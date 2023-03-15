Tax rebate for hiring ex-cons extended

BANGKOK: The Cabinet has approved an extension of the income tax rebate program for companies that hire former inmates for another four years.



By National News Bureau of Thailand

Wednesday 15 March 2023, 05:56PM

Image: NNT

The program, which was launched in 2020, aims to encourage companies to offer job opportunities to ex-convicts who often face difficulties finding employment, reports state news agency NNT.

Without employment, many former inmates end up returning to a life of crime and being incarcerated again. Under the program, companies and legal entities that employ former inmates who have been released from prison within the past three years are eligible to claim income tax rebates on their salaries.

However, the monthly rebate is capped at B15,000 per former inmate.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek noted that with the retroactive extension, the program will continue until the accounting period ending in December 2025. The program previously ended in December 2021.

Ms Ratchada acknowledged that such tax measures will cost the government B705 million in lost corporate income tax revenue, or an average of B176.25mn per year.

However, she said it will be highly beneficial in providing job opportunities for 39,000 former convicts to earn a living with dignity and without resorting to criminal activities.