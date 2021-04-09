PHUKET XTRA - April 9 || Brought to you by PVC Phuket Over 70k vaccinated in Phuket already |:| Phuket Cases up by 16 |:| Netflix doc draws Thai ire |:| Movie waterparks ready for October |:| ONce new Covid death in Thailand Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 9 April 2021, 06:07PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Were these massive parties organized underground? If not, why didn't the authorities arrange to...(Read More)
maverik, I would not even go to a Thai hospital with mild symptoms, its all but a flu like infection...(Read More)
@Foot, Thai story telling about absence Covid-19 on Phuket was not true as we learn now. Avoiding te...(Read More)
I don't think the virus cares about the visa status of the respiratory system it's currently...(Read More)
All the vaccines offered so far in Thailand do is alleviate the worst symptoms, you won't die or...(Read More)
I don't expect any voluntary compliance of these shoulder to shoulder mass party people, unless ...(Read More)
Funny to read that Dr Young said he has no idea how the variant into Thailand and through the quaran...(Read More)
So, some time has passed. How many of these caring party-goers have turned themselves in to be teste...(Read More)
Am I reading this correctly? After July 1st if I am a tourist and have had both vaccinations, a test...(Read More)
There will be more covid cases to follow in Phuket. How ridicules to fantasize about opening up the ...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.