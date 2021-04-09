The confirmation came in an order issued by Governor Narong yesterday (Apr 8) that explained what is required of domestic arrivals in the province.
Arrivals from the red zone provinces ‒ Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan and Nakhon Pathom – must install the Mor Chana tracking app, self-monitor for any signs of infection, and provide their travel details to hotel staff who will report the information to the local Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), said the order.
Meanwhile, people from non-red areas need only install the Mor Chana app and self-monitor for signs of infection.
All arrivals are asked to follow the ‘D-M-H-T-T’ measures: D- Social Distancing, M- Mask wearing, H- Hand washing, T- Temperature checking, and T- Thai Chana scanning.
Be the first to comment.