No quarantine in Phuket for arrivals from ‘red zone’ provinces

No quarantine in Phuket for arrivals from ‘red zone’ provinces

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has confirmed that people arriving in Phuket from COVID high-risk ‘red zone’ provinces do not face quarantine in Phuket, but must follow other disease control measures.

By The Phuket News

Friday 9 April 2021, 11:08AM

Arrivals from COVID ’red zones’ do not have to observer quarantine after arriving in Phuket. Image: PR Phuket

The order issued yesterday (Apr 8). Image: PR Phuket

The confirmation came in an order issued by Governor Narong yesterday (Apr 8) that explained what is required of domestic arrivals in the province.

Arrivals from the red zone provinces ‒ Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan and Nakhon Pathom – must install the Mor Chana tracking app, self-monitor for any signs of infection, and provide their travel details to hotel staff who will report the information to the local Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), said the order.

Meanwhile, people from non-red areas need only install the Mor Chana app and self-monitor for signs of infection.

All arrivals are asked to follow the ‘D-M-H-T-T’ measures: D- Social Distancing, M- Mask wearing, H- Hand washing, T- Temperature checking, and T- Thai Chana scanning.

