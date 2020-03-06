PHUKET XTRA - March 6 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Over 2,000 stranded on cruise liner in Phuket with coronavirus infections |:| TAT clarifies virus quarantine measures |:| Costly Phuket ’airport expressway’ |:| Low number of live turtles in latest hatching Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 6 March 2020, 06:04PM
