TAT clarifies virus ‘risk country’ self-quarantine requirements

TAT clarifies virus ‘risk country’ self-quarantine requirements

PHUKET: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) today posted a notice to explain to the self-quarantine requirements of all visitors coming to Thailand from “risk area” countries.

tourismhealthCoronavirusCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Thursday 5 March 2020, 05:55PM

An inforgraphic posted with the notice today (Mar 5). Image: TAT

“Currently, Thailand does not recommend any travel or trade restrictions against China or other affected areas,” the notice read. (See notice posted here.)

“Also to date, the Thai government has not made any official announcement regarding self-quarantine for travellers from affected areas,” the notice added.

To see the list of affected areas as announced by the Ministry of Public Health, click here.

However, the Department of Disease Control has scaled up disease surveillance protocol for visitor arrivals at 46 point of entries including airports, sea ports and ground ports, aimed at safeguarding the public health for both Thais and foreign visitors, the notice explained.

HeadStart International School Phuket

The TAT provided a list of recommendations for tourists, as follows:

  • Tourists are advised to “travel safely” by practising frequent hand hygiene measures (washing with soap or using alcohol-based gel).
  • Kindly comply with the primary fever screening at attractions. Travellers showing any signs of the COVID-19 symptoms (fever, coughing, sore throat, runny nose and panting) are subject to further medical evaluation and treatment.
  • Kindly wear a hygienic mask while travelling, avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms, and avoid visiting crowded places.
  • If feeling sick, do seek medical care as soon as possible and inform the healthcare worker about the details of your travel history.

Tourists can keep up to date with the COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (click here) and the and the Department of Disease Control (click here), the notice added.

 

 

