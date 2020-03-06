THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Low number of live turtles in latest Phuket hatching raises concern

Low number of live turtles in latest Phuket hatching raises concern

PHUKET: A clutch of leatherback baby turtle eggs hatched at Sai Kaew Beach, in the north of Phuket, yesterday (Mar 5). However, only 25 of the 94 eggs hatched with baby turtles making their way to the sea. The remaining 69 eggs were either infertile or the embryos had died in their shells, Phuket marine experts have explained.

marineanimalsenvironmentnatural-resources
By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Friday 6 March 2020, 01:27PM

A newly hatched turtle makes its way across the sand at Sai Kaew Beach in northern Phuket yesterday (Mar 5). Photo: DNP / Sirinath National Park

A newly hatched turtle makes its way across the sand at Sai Kaew Beach in northern Phuket yesterday (Mar 5). Photo: DNP / Sirinath National Park

An officer watches as a newly hatched turtle makes its way across the sand at Sai Kaew Beach in northern Phuket yesterday morning (Mar 5). Photo: DNP / Sirinath National Park

An officer watches as a newly hatched turtle makes its way across the sand at Sai Kaew Beach in northern Phuket yesterday morning (Mar 5). Photo: DNP / Sirinath National Park

A newly hatched turtle makes its way to the sea at Sai Kaew Beach in northern Phuket yesterday morning (Mar 5). Photo: DNP / Sirinath National Park

A newly hatched turtle makes its way to the sea at Sai Kaew Beach in northern Phuket yesterday morning (Mar 5). Photo: DNP / Sirinath National Park

A newly hatched turtle makes its way to the sea at Sai Kaew Beach in northern Phuket yesterday morning (Mar 5). Photo: DNP / Sirinath National Park

A newly hatched turtle makes its way to the sea at Sai Kaew Beach in northern Phuket yesterday morning (Mar 5). Photo: DNP / Sirinath National Park

Officers watched and waited at the nest site through the night. Photo: PMBC

Officers watched and waited at the nest site through the night. Photo: PMBC

Only 25 of the 94 eggs hatched. The remaining 69 eggs were either infertile or the embryos had died in their shells. Photo: PMBC

Only 25 of the 94 eggs hatched. The remaining 69 eggs were either infertile or the embryos had died in their shells. Photo: PMBC

The 69 eggs that were either infertile or had the embryos die in their shells were taken to the PMBC for examination. Photo: PMBC

The 69 eggs that were either infertile or had the embryos die in their shells were taken to the PMBC for examination. Photo: PMBC

« »

The hatchlings were from a nest laid on the beach on Jan 19 (see story here), confirmed Prarop Plangngarn, Chief of Phuket Marine National Park Operations Center 2.

“Our officers saw the sand above where the eggs were laid start to sink at about 7:30am. They watched and waited, and about two hours later 13 baby turtles came out from the nest and headed to the sea,” Mr Prarop explained.

“We kept monitoring the site as we knew there were more turtles coming, and 12 more baby turtles came out at about 10:30pm,” he added.

The officers continued to watch and wait, but by about midnight, concerned for the hatchlings, the officers dug the sand away from the nest, Mr Praprop said.

“They found that 47 of the eggs were infertile and that the remaining 22 eggs did not form correctly, meaning that the embryos had died.

“The unhatched eggs were taken to the Phuket Marine Biological Centre PMBC to be examined,” he added.

The high number of eggs that failed to produce offspring is a concern, as the nest that hatched on Nai Yang Beach on Tuesday last week (Mar 3) saw 79 baby turtles hatch. Of those, 43 were strong enough to be escorted into the sea and the remaining 36 were taken into care and observation. (See story here.)

Mr Prarop said that of the turtle nests laid on Phuket beaches in recent months, the nest laid on Mai Khao Beach on Feb 7 (see story here) was expected to hatch next.

“That nest is expected to hatch around April 7,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Italian ‘risk’ tourists see more than 2,000 stranded on cruise liner in Phuket
Phuket Bike Week ‘postponed’
Full moon party cancelled due to COVID-19 threat
China’s Shenzhen bans eating of cats and dogs in response to COVID-19
Electricity outage to hit Pa Khlok
Patong Songkran official events cancelled
Government publishes ‘danger zone’ six list
Four dead as domestic dispute turns ugly
Ex-deputy premier Plodprasop jailed
TAT clarifies virus ‘risk country’ self-quarantine requirements
Planned Phuket ’airport expressway’ to cost B1.39bn per kilometre
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New cases of coronavirus in Thailand! Rock climbing death in Krabi? || March 5
290m students shut out of school as global virus battle intensifies
Four new local COVID-19 cases
100 billion baht relief package for COVID-19 virus

 

Phuket community
No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

How health volunteers (a volunteers job?) monitor the health of illegal stayed Thai in S-Korea after...(Read More)

Phuket hospital chief responds to formal complaint over virus-protection measures

@ Jor12, Can you explain about patient confidentiality after seeing the hospital director opens (!)...(Read More)

Rawai longtail boat accident claims driver’s life

On-duty lifeguards saw the incident and rushed to help. However, a fatal wound had been inflicted to...(Read More)

Phuket hospital chief responds to formal complaint over virus-protection measures

'Official reports'? Not take it with a grain of salt, but with a full spoon. Who believes ...(Read More)

Phuket hospital chief responds to formal complaint over virus-protection measures

...This case has been also reported to the National Anti-Corruption Commission....according RTP. Is ...(Read More)

Thai quarantine flip-flop throws holidays into doubt

Foreign tourists should realise that while flying to Thailand, at arrival they can be surprised by a...(Read More)

Death of Myanmar baby in Phuket exposes chasm in migrant workers’ rights

Jor12, mate, we all know you do not understand many things, even sarcasm....(Read More)

Woman dies in rock-climbing fall in Ao Nang

It sure seems like you are suggesting something. I have solo climbed in that area, frequently. I wa...(Read More)

Planned Phuket ’airport expressway’ to cost B1.39bn per kilometre

B1.4bn per km- someone is doing well out of this....(Read More)

No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

"obsessed by the few illegal foreigners in Thailand" Kurt,you should make yourself aware a...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
The LifeCo Phuket
Top of the Gulf Regatta 2020
UWC Thailand
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
CMI - Thailand

 