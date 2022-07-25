PHUKET XTRA - July 25 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Monday 25 July 2022, 07:06PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Big pharma rubbing their hands with glee another opportunity to make a killing ...(Read More)
Well...did the little loser have the poor girl's necklace and amulet?...or did the little POS se...(Read More)
Dr Kusak, come on tell the truth . Don’t worry this man come to Thailand October 21. 2021. So this...(Read More)
@JohnC, the Thai thinking "This is the way we are doing it", will never catch up with the...(Read More)
a part from run did they also clean a bit? lol ...(Read More)
he must have gone to that place on the hill, and we know that place police never even think to go an...(Read More)
I'll bet they couldn't find any prostitutes either. They claim that this guy is the first pe...(Read More)
97% of the public poll voted no-confidence says everything we need to know about his popularity amon...(Read More)
The water level looks very high with a powerful current. Not ideal conditions to be taking anybody o...(Read More)
It was a brilliant morning; well organised and great to see so many friends around the dam having fu...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.