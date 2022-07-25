BIE delegation arrives for World Expo inspection visit

PHUKET: The delegation from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) has arrived to begin their week-long inspection of Phuket following Thailand’s bid for Phuket to host the World Specialised Expo 2028.



By The Phuket News

Monday 25 July 2022, 04:24PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew (right) welcomes a BIE delegation member in Bangkok yesterday (July 24). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew was on hand in Bangkok yesterday (July 24) to welcome the delegation at the Capella Bangkok hotel and a formal welcome reception at Chakrabongse Palace.

Joining him were representatives from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), which supported the bid, along with Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPHO) President Rewat Areerob and representatives from Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The delegation are to conduct their inspection from today through Friday (July 29) to assess Phuket in its bid to host Expo 2028.

Phuket officially entered its bid, under the theme “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity”, in Paris late last month. The bid was presented by a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as the Minister of Public Health.

The bid was entered as a collaborative effort by the Ministry of Public Health, the TCEB and Phuket provincial officials, with Governor Narong present in Paris to enter Phuket’s bid.

Governor Narong has since called on all people on the island to prepare for the inspection visit, and presented details of the bid to local consuls on the island as a form of opportunity for investment from abroad.

Local municipalities last week conducted major cleanups of key areas across the island as part of the preparations for the inspection visit.

An estimated 500 government officers and volunteers joined the Big Cleaning Day event in Mai Khao last Friday (July 22).

The focus of the cleanup was the 141 rai site where, if Thailand’s bid for Phuket to host the World Specialised Expo 2028 is successful, a major convention centre will be built and later used as an “international medical centre”.

In Phuket Town, cleanup efforts focused on the Old Town area, along Soi Rommanee, Thalang Rd and Yaowarat Rd.