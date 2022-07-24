Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket health officials find no monkeypox in Patong

Phuket health officials find no monkeypox in Patong

PHUKET: Phuket health officials have identified 142 people at entertainment venues in Patong who came into close contact with a Nigerian man who is reported by Thai officials as the first person in the country to be confirmed infected with monkeypox.

healthpatong
By The Phuket News

Sunday 24 July 2022, 06:55PM

PPHO Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon. Photo: PR Phuket

PPHO Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon. Photo: PR Phuket

All 142 tested have negative for the disease, Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (Chief) Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon announced today (July 24).

The close contact tracing began after health officials became aware that Nigerian national Osmond Chihazirim Nzere, 27, had tested positive for monkeypox.

Mr Nzere fled Phuket on Tuesday (July 19). He has since been arrested in Cambodia.

“Of the close contacts identified, five had a fever, a cough and a sore throat, but no rash, Dr Kusak said today.

“Regardless, samples were collected for laboratory testing, and all five of them tested negative,” he said.

“But in order to ensure the prevention and control measures, the PPHO staff advised everyone to observe their symptoms. If they develop a fever, they are to see a doctor,” he added.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Of the 19 initial close contacts identified, two tested negative while test results were pending of the remaining 17, he said.

The close contacts have been asked to self-quarantine for 21 days, Dr Kusak added.

“Medical staff are to ask them about symptoms after seven days, 14 days and 21 days, and after 21 days of quarantine, samples will be collected for laboratory testing one more time,” he said.

“Monkeypox is a disease that is not easily contagious. Contact must be through close contact. through direct skin contact with an infected person, from direct contact with blood, secretions, pus or pustules,” Dr Kusak noted.

“Contracting monkeypox can be prevented by wearing a mask. washing your hands often, avoiding touching your face, eyes, nose and mouth with your hands. Watch out for animal bites or scratches. Do not share items with others,” he said.

“Do not come in close contact with monkeypox patients, and this should leave tourists and people still able to travel to Phuket as usual,” he concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

3,000 turn out for ‘Run for Phuket Expo 2028’
18,000 meth pills, ice and firearm seized in drug arrests
WHO triggers highest alert on monkeypox
PM, cabinet survive vote of confidence after censure debate
Belgian rafter still missing in Chiang Mai
Phuket marks 20 new COVID cases, no deaths
Phuket Opinion: Chasing the excuse
UN court rejects Myanmar challenge in Rohingya genocide case
Nigerian monkeypox patient arrested in Cambodia
Big cleanup before BIE Expo inspection visit
Phuket police dodge reports monkeypox patient found in Sa Kaeo
Ex-Trump aide Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress
Prayut defends weapons deals
Phuket marks 16 new COVID cases, one death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket monkeypox case, Cannabis could generate 43 billion baht by 2025 || July 22

 

Phuket community
Nigerian monkeypox patient arrested in Cambodia

Wow he was so sick that he was able to travel all the way to Cambodia. This must be a terrible disea...(Read More)

Prayut defends weapons deals

F-35s and subs are for the coup generals like all the medals on their uniforn for hero acts they nev...(Read More)

Prayut defends weapons deals

Lord Buddha bewares us of a Phuket overflying Thai F-35. They can not even keep a Black Hawk in the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Chasing the excuse

He deserves at least a modicum of sympathy ? 555 I think the PN and whoever wrote that article i...(Read More)

Big cleanup before BIE Expo inspection visit

Well, if you never regular clean up properly than you need a big clean up. But for reason of visiti...(Read More)

Ex-Trump aide Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress

Absolute scum like all members of the GOP. Grand Old Party my ar*e. Greedy Obnoxious Pricks is much ...(Read More)

Prayut defends weapons deals

Toys for the big boys to play with. Waste of time and money. Who is going to threaten or invade Thai...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Chasing the excuse

Yes I agree. The 90 day reporting is the single most unnecessary waste of time a long staying expat ...(Read More)

Nigerian monkeypox patient arrested in Cambodia

How did he cross the border in to Cambodia if his Thai visa was long expired? Thai immigration up to...(Read More)

Big cleanup before BIE Expo inspection visit

Amazing Thailand. It's near impossible to get locals to clean up their own rubbish and keep the ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Fastship Phuket
BDO Phuket

 