Nigerian monkeypox patient arrested in Cambodia

PHUKET: Osmond Chihazirim Nzere, 27, the Nigerian man reported as the first person in Thailand to be confirmed infected with monkeypox, and who has been missing from Phuket since Tuesday (July 19), has been arrested in Cambodia.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 23 July 2022, 11:58PM

After his arrest, Mr Nzere was taken to a health centre in Phnom Penh. Photo: Phuket Info Center

The news came less than 24 hours after Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong responded to reports online saying that Mr Nzere had been found in Sa Kaeo province, on the Cambodian border.

Authorities reported last night that Mr Nzere arrested by police in Phnom Penh.

After his arrest, he was taken into care by public health officials.

Mr Nzere is wanted by health officials in Thailand, and by Thai Immigration for overstaying his visa during his stay in Thailand.

Mr Nzere entered Thailand on a Non-Immigrant Education visa on Oct 21 last year. On entry he was permitted to stay 90 days, which expired on Jan 18.

As such, he faces the maximum fine B20,000 and, ironically, deportation. He also faces being blacklisted from re-entering the country for five years.





