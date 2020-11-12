BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No protests for monks! Cannabis helping 70% of Thailand patients! || November 12

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No protests for monks! Cannabis helping 70% of Thailand patients! || November 12

PHUKET XTRA - November 12 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Monks barred from protests |:| Royalists force Thanathorn to cancel meeting |:| Phuket to receive tourists off yachts |:| Five Covid-19 cases in Thailand today |:| Free Phuket rugby clinic |:| Cannabis helps 70% of patients Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 12 November 2020, 07:56PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

E-ferry developer vies for Andaman ‘Smart Pier’ project
Qatar Airways to reinstate flights to Phuket
TAT deputy reveals tourist entry numbers
Tonino Lamborghini to launch luxury hotel in Phuket
Huge China-backed trade pact to be signed at Southeast Asian summit
Police hunt 7-Eleven robber in Wichit
Tourism minister warns of domestic slowdown
Monks barred from rallies
Ao Por confirmed as location to receive overseas yachts
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Army house puts Prime Minister’s in jeopardy? Thailand’s first ’e-ferry’! || November 11
Phuket health officials break silence on Dutch COVID case
Prayut awaits charter court ruling on residence
Anutin requests public confidence as quarantine remains at 14 days
Thailand’s first ‘e-ferry’ arrives in Phuket
Phuket COVID case blanked amid mass focus on Krabi patient

 

Phuket community
Tourism minister warns of domestic slowdown

There will be a vaccine in a few months. What SIMPLE process are the Thai authorities putting in pla...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry targets 10mn high-season domestic trips

@Kurt "defusing, derailing,diverting" ? Great choice of words ! What part of my comment d...(Read More)

Phuket health officials break silence on Dutch COVID case

@Kurt Nothing great about this question ! Knowing the numbers of Covid tests done in March,April o...(Read More)

Ao Por confirmed as location to receive overseas yachts

Anchorage wide open in the NE Season for a long 14 days quarantine ...very bumpy ride...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry targets 10mn high-season domestic trips

Dek is trying 'defusing' that 'domestic' of Galong by derailing attention to India...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry targets 10mn high-season domestic trips

We will see a 'New Normal' price setting for everything in Thailand. And in 'New Normal&...(Read More)

Ao Por confirmed as location to receive overseas yachts

I not believe that Yachts coming from Singapore, Malaysia and whatever asian countries are willing t...(Read More)

Phuket health officials break silence on Dutch COVID case

@Nasa12. That is a great question! Let's see or Mr Somsak and the press pick this up and come wi...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry targets 10mn high-season domestic trips

@Galong. I understand your thinking and business planning. Fact remains that Thai know foreigners pa...(Read More)

Phuket COVID case blanked amid mass focus on Krabi patient

@LALA,Thank you for the information, but my information is that flights from Thailand to Myanmar are...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
K9 Point
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Kvik Phuket
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
AVC Engineering
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura Health 360

 