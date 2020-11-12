PHUKET XTRA - November 12 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Monks barred from protests |:| Royalists force Thanathorn to cancel meeting |:| Phuket to receive tourists off yachts |:| Five Covid-19 cases in Thailand today |:| Free Phuket rugby clinic |:| Cannabis helps 70% of patients Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 12 November 2020, 07:56PM
