RUGBY: The Phuket Vagabonds and the Alan Cook Cricket Ground are pleased to invite boys and girls aged 8 to 16 from across the island to a complimentary Junior Rugby Coaching Clinic this Saturday. November 14th from 10:30am to 12:00pm.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 12 November 2020, 09:31AM

Members of the Phuket Vagabonds with student players from the Patong Municipality School at the recent fundraiser which raised a total of B25,000 to enable the students to travel to the Thailand Rugby Union National 7s finals. Photo: Phuket Vagabonds.

Vagabonds captain and coach Dan Ashburn will take the young players through the rugby fundamentals from catch and pass to safe tackling techniques and rugby agility. The clinic will be followed by a mini buffet for the kids. “The Vagabonds and I are delighted to continue to support the development of Junior Rugby in Phuket,” said Dan. “Having recently participated in the Thailand Rugby Union National 7s Championship in Bangkok along with students from the Patong School, we can see a growing enthusiasm for the game and we look forward to providing more opportunities for young players to develop their skills,” he added. For the grown-ups, the Tipsy Cow Bar will be open upstairs from 10am until late serving freshly brewed coffee, ice cold beverages and delicious food including a BBQ lunch. Register your attendance via facebook at https://www.facebook.com/phuketsports or call 095 425 3741.