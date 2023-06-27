1- New tourism business spike amid recovering arrivals
2- Coalition bloc eyes backup plan
3- Kamala set for new sports facility
4- Phuket Youth Sports Championship gets underway
5- Two Thai eateries make top 50 list
PHUKET XTRA - June 27 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Tuesday 27 June 2023, 06:21PM
1- New tourism business spike amid recovering arrivals
2- Coalition bloc eyes backup plan
3- Kamala set for new sports facility
4- Phuket Youth Sports Championship gets underway
5- Two Thai eateries make top 50 list
Have a news tip-off? Click here
I'd hazard a guess that the fire was helped along by the sheer amount of heat being produced by ...(Read More)
A clear case of another brainless tourist going home in a coffin. Stupidity certainly helps reduce t...(Read More)
Christysweet, for you to make photos for PN, and also go to Thai Phuket Ombudsman in Phuket Town wit...(Read More)
Every human is unique. Discovers identity during growing up. Has right to live accordonly. Mostly po...(Read More)
JohnC, the Dive Master of the dive group has responsebility to brief the tourist divers prior the di...(Read More)
World wide, by law, all passenger ships have a hoist/winch area, sometimes special, as on photo, som...(Read More)
Christy-Coin is on sale now just $998 per, er per.... thing. Be the first ! I take Wise or Pay P...(Read More)
Pride is about PEOPLE not feeling ashamed or afraid of their sexuality which is crucial for teena...(Read More)
Faulty wiring is the normal wiring on Phuket, just look around during walks, in bars, clubs. A lot i...(Read More)
Yet the mass run off of pure excrement, urine and trash from 3 worker camps on Layan Soi 7 cont...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.