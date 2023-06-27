333 at the beach
333 at the beach
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New tourism businesses, Kamala sports ground, Thai restaurants among World’s Best || June 27

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New tourism businesses, Kamala sports ground, Thai restaurants among World’s Best || June 27

PHUKET XTRA - June 27 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 27 June 2023, 06:21PM

Phuket community
Suspected crypto mining operation gutted by fire in Phuket Town

I'd hazard a guess that the fire was helped along by the sheer amount of heat being produced by ...(Read More)

Foreign man killed in motorbike accident in Karon

A clear case of another brainless tourist going home in a coffin. Stupidity certainly helps reduce t...(Read More)

Chinese tourists charged for handling starfish, climbing on corals

Christysweet, for you to make photos for PN, and also go to Thai Phuket Ombudsman in Phuket Town wit...(Read More)

Pride ‘hypocrisy’ sparks backlash

Every human is unique. Discovers identity during growing up. Has right to live accordonly. Mostly po...(Read More)

Chinese tourists charged for handling starfish, climbing on corals

JohnC, the Dive Master of the dive group has responsebility to brief the tourist divers prior the di...(Read More)

Navy conducts cruise liner medivac drill off Phuket

World wide, by law, all passenger ships have a hoist/winch area, sometimes special, as on photo, som...(Read More)

Suspected crypto mining operation gutted by fire in Phuket Town

Christy-Coin is on sale now just $998 per, er per.... thing. Be the first ! I take Wise or Pay P...(Read More)

Pride ‘hypocrisy’ sparks backlash

Pride is about PEOPLE not feeling ashamed or afraid of their sexuality which is crucial for teena...(Read More)

Suspected crypto mining operation gutted by fire in Phuket Town

Faulty wiring is the normal wiring on Phuket, just look around during walks, in bars, clubs. A lot i...(Read More)

Chinese tourists charged for handling starfish, climbing on corals

Yet the mass run off of pure excrement, urine and trash from 3 worker camps on Layan Soi 7 cont...(Read More)

 

