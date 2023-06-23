Kamala set for new sports facility

FOOTBALL: Work has begun on the construction of a new sports facility in Kamala, officials confirmed yesterday (June 22).

FootballRunning

By The Phuket News

Saturday 24 June 2023, 09:00AM

The facility will boast a 30x50 metre size football field made from artifical turf which will be fully enclosed and complete with a comprehensive lighting system, meaning it can be used at anytime and in any weather conditions.

The facility will be situated behind the official Kamala Subdistrict Administrative Organisation offices just off Khok Yang Road.

Charoon Kobkoy, Deputy President of Kamala Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, confirmed yesterday that a contract has been confirmed with a building contractor and work on the B12 million budget project has now begun on the site.

Construction work is expected to take approximately four months and Mr Charoon confirmed a local football event would be organised to officially unveil and open the facility.

“The facility will provide an excellent opportunity for local residents who enjoy playing sports to do so in a safe and clean facility,” Mr Charoon commented.

“It will especially appeal to those that enjoy to play football although it can be used to support any number of activities for the local community and all ages will be welcome to use the facility,” he added.

There is also the option to add further facilities in future, including a possible running track around the perimeter of the structure, Mr Charoon confirmed. Grandstands to enable spectators to watch the sporting action are also a future possibility, he said.

Mr Charoon concluded by saying Kamala Subdistrict Administrative Organisation plans to cooperate with various sectors to arrange the special match later in the year and that further details on this would be released in due course.