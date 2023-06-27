333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
Phuket Youth Sports Championship gets underway

Phuket Youth Sports Championship gets underway

MIXED SPORTS: The 2023 Phuket Sports Championship, an annual event that aims to develop sporting talent in the province, was officially inaugurated on Sunday (June 25).

FutsalSwimmingJiu-JitsuVolleyballKarateBadminton
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 27 June 2023, 03:00PM

Organised by The Sports Association of Phuket with a supportive grant of B500,000 from the National Sports Development Fund, the competition actually started on June 16 and runs until this coming Saturday (July 1).

Held at various locations around the island, the two-week competition will see young athletes competing in 10 sports, including swimming, futsal, indoor volleyball, karate-do, badminton, table tennis, taekwondo and jiu-jitsu.

The official ceremony to mark the competition was held at the 4,000-seat gymnasium at Saphan Hin sports centre at 3pm on Sunday afternoon, resided over by Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan.

Also in attendance were: Thammawat Wongcharoenyot, President of the Phuket Sports Association; the Chairman of the Operations Committee, Prasit Sinsaowapak; Theerach Khamying, Deputy Director of the Phuket Primary Educational office; Ratchadaporn Oin, from the Phuket Tourism and Sports office, Pattarawut Ari Sorakulthorn, Deputy Director of the Phuket office of the Sports Authority of Thailand; plus various coaches, athletes and related officials.

The Pavilions Phuket

The Sports Association organized the 2023 Phuket Sports Championship to continuously promote, support and develop athletes. Provide opportunities for athletes in the province to participate in the competition to show their potential. aiming to develop sports at the provincial level to the regional and national levels by building more athlete bases

“The Phuket Sports Championship is an activity that the government regards highly as it serves to use sports as a way to develop the physical and intellectual skills of young children in the province,” Vice Governor Amnuay said.

“The event strives to continuously promote, support and develop young athletes by allowing them opportunity to showcase their sporting ability which can result in them progressing to regional and national levels of competition and becoming fine role models in the process,” he added.

“This is all made possible thanks to the cooperation of the educational institutions and sports clubs in Phuket under the supervision of the Sports Authority of Thailand and the Sports Association of Phuket,” Vice Governor concluded.

