PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New road for Kata Hill? Phuket Town crossings, Kids 5-11 to be vaccinated || January 27

PHUKET XTRA - January 27 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket Town crossings to be improved |:| New road for Kata Hill? |:| New chapter in Thai-Saudi cooperation |:| Kids 5-11 years old to get Pfizer shot starting next week Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 27 January 2022, 06:35PM

Deputy PM Prawit weighs in on Phuket road safety
Phuket marks 379 new COVID cases, no new deaths
NHSO to give mid-teens the pill, condoms
Woman questions hospital after x-ray fails to find button in 2-year-old’s nose
COVID to be declared endemic by year’s end in Thailand
Phuket market prices under watch
Phuket hotel isolation measures issued in English
Scathing Phuket hospitel report spurs action
New chapter with Saudis feted
Traffic law backers call for sterner charges
Phuket marks 332 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Immigration on COVID Visa Extensions, Foreigner shot at Patong resort || January 26
Foreigner shot at Patong resort
Phuket Immigration: COVID Visa Extensions until Mar 25, all other visas roll back to pre-COVID times
Phuket Town pedestrian crossings get safety makeover

 

Phuket community
Phuket hotel isolation measures issued in English

Well, here it is, all well done on paper. Nothing can go wrong anymore. :-) Questions about the pa...(Read More)

Tourist uncertainty hampering Phuket hotel market

A fine article that gives a international independent look into the Thai 'Tourist kitchen'.....(Read More)

COVID to be declared endemic by year’s end in Thailand

Aha, Thailand starts early in economically warming up herself for the next 'High Season' 202...(Read More)

Phuket Town pedestrian crossings get safety makeover

Apologies. A comma was omitted. .."and presto, people became..." btw; presto means voila...(Read More)

NHSO to give mid-teens the pill, condoms

Great. Now give them access to cheap and safe abortions and Thailand will be approaching gender equ...(Read More)

COVID to be declared endemic by year’s end in Thailand

The sentence 'using it's own criteria and with or without WHO" says all we need to know...(Read More)

New chapter with Saudis feted

Why don't you reconcile with Thai muslims before worrying about fixing ties with what is well kn...(Read More)

Woman questions hospital after x-ray fails to find button in 2-year-old’s nose

When I first came here I was warned by expats not to use the Wachira (there is no V in Thai language...(Read More)

Phuket hotel isolation measures issued in English

Have you also translated them in to russian? Let's face it, they are the ones who keep running a...(Read More)

Phuket hotel isolation measures issued in English

A lot of "requirements" but still no information on how they will be enforced. Making hot...(Read More)

 

