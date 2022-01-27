BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 332 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 332 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 332 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 26), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 last year to 32,003.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 27 January 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report for Jan 26, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 1:34pm.

The report marked 181 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and three new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 last year at 150.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December and so far seven deaths in January.

Meanwhile, the 332 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,572, as follows:

  • Jan 20 - 377 new cases
  • Jan 21 - 385 new cases
  • Jan 22 - 412 new cases
  • Jan 23 - 369 new cases
  • Jan 24 - 354 new cases
  • Jan 25 - 343 new cases
  • Jan 26 - 332 new cases

The new report marked 25 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 47 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3 last year.

The report also marked 2,898 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1 last year, and 905 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

Brightview Center

According to the report, 3,561 people were under medical care or supervision, 85 more than the 3,476 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 28,442 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 last year ‒ 431 more than the 28,011 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 58 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 343 to 355.

According to the report for Jan 26, there are still four ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 436 ‘Yellow’ patients (+3) and 95 ‘Green’ patients (-31) in care.

A further 684 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+1), and 355 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+9), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report also marked that of 3,336 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 1,574 were occupied (-18).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket market prices under watch
Phuket hotel isolation measures issued in English
Scathing Phuket hospitel report spurs action
New chapter with Saudis feted
Traffic law backers call for sterner charges
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Immigration on COVID Visa Extensions, Foreigner shot at Patong resort || January 26
Foreigner shot at Patong resort
Phuket Immigration: COVID Visa Extensions until Mar 25, all other visas roll back to pre-COVID times
Phuket Town pedestrian crossings get safety makeover
Tourist uncertainty hampering Phuket hotel market
Rescue worker accosted by alley drunk for bringing patient home
Oil spill off Rayong, slick heading to coast
New downhill road considered to make Kata Hill safer
Phuket pubs, bars must register to sell alcohol
Biden threatens Putin with personal sanctions over Ukraine

 

Phuket community
Phuket Town pedestrian crossings get safety makeover

@christysweet What are 'presto people?'...(Read More)

Scathing Phuket hospitel report spurs action

...white light restaurants, and must renew permits for the silly reason the alcohol time window goes...(Read More)

Phuket Town pedestrian crossings get safety makeover

Without traffic lights pedestrian crossings in any country are a hazard for everyone involved Stop...(Read More)

Scathing Phuket hospitel report spurs action

Very good famous journalist Jonathan Miller shines his view about the sloppy nonsense Phuket hospit...(Read More)

Phuket vows tough action on unmasked tourists

You would think in all fairness that all people not wearing masks would be prosecuted, not only tour...(Read More)

Scathing Phuket hospitel report spurs action

Cue inbound 'defamation' charges for the Sunday Times exposing the truth. The whole thing is...(Read More)

Foreigner shot at Patong resort

@JohnC- nice bit of casual racism going on there. Any proof to back up your comment? One wonders why...(Read More)

Scathing Phuket hospitel report spurs action

most of those hospitel do not even have proper hotel licence.... that a fact......(Read More)

Scathing Phuket hospitel report spurs action

thos hospitel are all local run businesses, therefore they all are holes and crappy places....there ...(Read More)

Phuket Town pedestrian crossings get safety makeover

Things can change - and quickly. Look at Times Square in NY City. The Mayor started enforcing the s...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
PaintFX

 