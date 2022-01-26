Phuket Town pedestrian crossings get safety makeover

PHUKET: Following a woman being killed on pedestrian crossing in Bangkok by a policeman riding a Ducati Monster motorbike at speed, officials in Phuket have given the pedestrian crossing in front of Vachira Phuket Hospital a makeover in the hope of avoiding any similar incidents in Phuket Town.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 26 January 2022, 04:43PM

The pedestrian crossing in front of Vachira Phuket Hospital is just the first in Phuket Town to get a safety makeover. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket City Municipality has had the pedestrian crossing in front of the hospital, the main government hospital on the island, coloured red with fresh white paint for the “zebra crossing” stripes.

After the death of Dr Waraluck Supawatjariyakul, an ophthalmologist of the faculty of medicine at Chulalongkorn University, in Bangkok last Friday (Jan 21), Phuket City Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas called a meeting in order to improve crosswalks in risk areas in Phuket Town, such as in front of hospitals, schools, the fresh market, and many others locations.

Joining the meeting were key members of the Phuket City Municipality Management division, the heads of local government offices, members of the Phuket City Council and the Phuket City Division of Public Works.

After the upgrade to the pedestrian crossing in front of Vachira hospital was completed, Mr Saroj inspected the crossing yesterday (Jan 25).

The upgrade to the crossing was a test run. Other crossings throughout Phuket Town will be repainted as well, Mr Saroj explained.

“Repainting aims to improve it clearly so that the driver can see clearly and strictly follow the traffic rules for the people’s safety and reduce road accidents,” he said.

‘SEVEN DAYS’ REVIEW

Meanwhile, the Phuket Road Safety Committee met yesterday to “lay down guidelines” to reduce road accidents across Phuket, marked a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The meeting was presided over by Phuket Vice Governor Anuphap Rodkwan Yodrabum*, joined by Phuket Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) Chief Udomporn Kan and other government officials.

Mr Anuphap confirmed the accident statistics as recognised by the government for the road-safety campaign conducted for the New Year 2022 holiday period.

The campaign was held in three stages, he said.

Before the intensive control period, from Dec 22-28, there were seven accidents resulting in six people “injured” (with the extent of injuries requiring them to be admitted to hospital) and one death, Mr Anuphap said.

During the “intensive control” period from Dec 29-Jan 4, also called the “Seven Days of Danger” period, there were 28 accidents resulting in 27 people injured and one death, he added.

In the period from Jan 5-11, there were 17 accidents resulting in 14 people injured and three deaths, Mr Anuphap confirmed.

"The Road Safety Directing Center has determined the prevention and reduction of road accidents during the New Year festival 2022 between December 29, 2021, and January 4, 2022 under the name ‘New way of life, Drive safely, No accidents’, and there is a project to reduce road accidents called ‘Phuket warns because we care - Wearing helmet 100 percent," Mr Anuphap said.

“The purpose of the meeting was to lay out guidelines for reducing accidents in the Phuket area and to raise awareness among people about the importance of wearing a helmet at all times while riding a motorcycle, which aims to reduce the rate of loss of life, property, and the rate of road accidents,” said the PR Phuket report.

No details of any other road-safety campaign underway were explained.

* Mr Anuphap previously served as the Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Officer (Palad). He was installed as a Phuket Vice Governor on Jan 4. Mr Anuphap replaced long-serving Piyapong Choowong, who was transferred to serve as Vice Governor of Ranong province.