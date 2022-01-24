BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Ducati cop who killed doctor faces 7 charges

BANGKOK: The Metropolitan Police Bureau has laid seven charges against the policeman who hit and killed a woman doctor with his Ducati Monster motorcycle on Friday (Jan 21).

deathpolicetransport
By Bangkok Post

Monday 24 January 2022, 05:33PM

Bangkok police deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Jirasant Kaewsang-ek announces the charges laid against Pol L/Cpl Norawich Buadok, at a press conference at the Metropolitan Police Bureau today (Jan 24). Photo: supplied

Bangkok police deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Jirasant Kaewsang-ek announces the charges laid against Pol L/Cpl Norawich Buadok, at a press conference at the Metropolitan Police Bureau today (Jan 24). Photo: supplied

MPB deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Jirasant Kaewsang-ek said today (Jan 24) that Pol L/Cpl Norawich Buadok was charged with reckless driving causing death, using a vehicle without a licence plate, failing to keep his motorcycle in the left lane, failing to give way to someone using a pedestrian crossing, using a vehicle with unpaid annual registration tax, using a vehicle that lacked required equipment, and not having third-party vehicle insurance.

He said Norawich’s blood alcohol test was negative, reports the Bangkok Post.

Norawich confessed to the offences. He was temporarily released without bail because he turned himself in and did not tamper with any evidence or witness and did not commit any violent act, Pol Maj Gen Jirasant said.

The suspect met and apologised to the family of the victim and expressed his intention to enter the monkhood, he said.

Norawich, 21, is a crowd control policeman. He was riding a Ducati Monster motorcycle that hit and killed Dr Waraluck Supawatjariyakul, an ophthalmologist of the faculty of medicine at Chulalongkorn University, on Phaya Thai Road in Ratchathewi district about 3:10pm on Jan 21. She would have marked her 34th birthday on Jan 24.

Pol Maj Gen Jirasant said that Dr Waraluck worked at the Police General Hospital and her death was a great loss.

He also said the Ducati motorcycle was registered in Chiang Rai province and was not an impounded vehicle. Norawich had bought it through a garage dealer in Bangkok from its previous owner in Chiang Rai for B113,000 on Dec 14 last year.

The deputy commissioner rejected the accusation on social media that police concealed the doctor’s identity for two hours after the accident. Police did not know the doctor later succumbed to her injuries and were initially unable to contact her relatives, he said.

Police could not activate the doctor’s phone until it received incoming calls later, he added.

JohnC | 25 January 2022 - 09:38:22 

A 21yo junior cop pays 113,000B for a motorbike?? Try telling us that is was not money made by means other than his tiny salary?

Capricornball | 24 January 2022 - 18:33:48 

Here we go...always seems to be an easy out for these irresponsible and criminal scumbags...just go hide out in a temple until the heats dies down...then get back out there and take up where he left off. Being a cop, he still had no respect for the rule of law, and in fact may have seemed more invincible and immune from the  consequences of the law. Worthless POS.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

