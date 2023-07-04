British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New House Speaker, Patong thief found, Python traffic, Tragic discovery in BKK home || July 4

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New House Speaker, Patong thief found, Python traffic, Tragic discovery in BKK home || July 4

PHUKET XTRA - July 4 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

2023-07-04 17:43:31

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Van driver intimidation sparked by extra fare disagreement
Phuket woman arrested for selling SIM cards
Laotian man arrested for Patong break-ins
International office opens to probe Russia’s war on Ukraine
Huge response to ‘Job Expo 2023’
MFP, Pheu Thai clinch House speaker compromise
Van driver charged for threatening tourist
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No urgency for Phuket tunnels & highways after failed Expo 2028 bid, Astronaut in Phuket! || July 3
Police praised for stopping traffic to save snake
Govt mulls extending diesel tax reduction
Van driver sought for intimidating tourist with iron bar
Police clarify tourist street brawl only a ’friendly fight’
Neglected elephant boards jumbo flight home to Thailand
State hospitals in search of more doctors
Police crack down on fireworks following Patong Beach fire

 

Phuket community
Van driver intimidation sparked by extra fare disagreement

Lest see- OK to publish pictures of Lao burglars but not thug van drivers. People should be aware of...(Read More)

Van driver intimidation sparked by extra fare disagreement

You could not pay me to catch a van in phuket. It's a death trap! They are dangerous....(Read More)

Van driver charged for threatening tourist

Disgusting example of police protecting the van mafia and their typically abhorrent behaviour. But t...(Read More)

MFP, Pheu Thai clinch House speaker compromise

Err- Kurt seems to have missed the fact that he is Prachachat Party, NOT Pheu Thai. Of course Pheu T...(Read More)

Van driver charged for threatening tourist

Love it DeK, I did forget to mention I will be having dental work done at New Smile down at the Merl...(Read More)

Van driver charged for threatening tourist

Wow Taswegian. Sitting at the pool and drinking Heineken all day/ everyday. Great holiday you have.5...(Read More)

Laotian man arrested for Patong break-ins

The law is clear, hand gun owner must lock up his weapon in a way it can not be touched by another t...(Read More)

Huge response to ‘Job Expo 2023’

The number of people 'engaged'/shuffling around is not a measure of job fair success. Publi...(Read More)

Police praised for stopping traffic to save snake

Interesting parallel here - RTP keeping both snakes and taxi cartel thugs safe!...(Read More)

MFP, Pheu Thai clinch House speaker compromise

Probably been the compromise deal from the outset despite the grubby media trying to stir things up ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Zonezi Properties
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Open Kitchen Laguna
The Pavilions Phuket
SALA
SOHO Pool Club
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023

 