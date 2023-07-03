333 at the beach
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police praised for stopping traffic to save snake

Police praised for stopping traffic to save snake

PHUKET: Police on duty at the Heroines Monument this morning (July 3) have been praised online for stopping traffic at the Heroines Monument to prevent a python crossing the road from being run over.

animalsenvironmenttransportpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 3 July 2023, 04:35PM

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

« »

The officers, from Thalang Police Station, were on traffic duty at the Heroines Monument when they spotted the large python, about two metres long, slithering across the road at about 9:20am.

The officers stepped out to stop cars from continuing while the snake made its way across the road in front of the Robinson Lifestyle shopping mall.

Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation were called to the scene and soon had the python safely bagged. The snake is to be later released back into the wild.

The traffic police officers involved were praised for their actions to prevent harm to the python, and to have rescue workers come and safely remove the snake from the area.

As marked in a special report in May, each year when the annual rains return, snakes across the island will be on the move. Phuket today is enjoying a reprieve for nearly five days of heavy rain across the island, with heavy isolated downpours causing minor flooding in some areas.

Long-term Phuket expat and snake wrangler Vinnie Modell urges people to be more aware of snakes on the move. The top five snakes he recommends people be on the lookout for are:

  • Golden Tree Snake (Chrysopelea ornata) - Low Venomous, Non Dangerous Biter
  • Oriental Rat Snake (Ptyas mucosa) - Non Venomous, Non Dangerous Biter
  • Reticulated Python (Malayopython reticulatus) - Non Venomous, Dangerous Biter
  • Monocled Cobra (Naja kaouthia) - Highly Venomous
  • King Cobra (Ophiophagus hannah) - Highly Venomous

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Old guy | 03 July 2023 - 18:38:18 

The Royal Thai Police showed great courage, and risk of personal health, by actually guiding the snake across the road. Heroes.
The RTP didn't actually touch the snake. They simply controlled it until experts could arrive.
There will be a 3 day celebration on 15 August with all the heros being awarded promotions and citations for their service and courage.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Van driver charged for threatening tourist
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No urgency for Phuket tunnels & highways after failed Expo 2028 bid, Astronaut in Phuket! || July 3
Govt mulls extending diesel tax reduction
Van driver sought for intimidating tourist with iron bar
Police clarify tourist street brawl only a ’friendly fight’
Neglected elephant boards jumbo flight home to Thailand
State hospitals in search of more doctors
Police crack down on fireworks following Patong Beach fire
Police seek cooperation from victims in serial rape case
Freshwater shortage hits Samui
Pickup rams roadside house in Thalang
Failed Expo bid threatens to slow down Phuket tunnels, light rail
Man dies in Phuket hit-and-run accident
Phuket issues additional begging permits
Wichit Municipality to roll out free rabies vaccinations for pets

 

Phuket community
Van driver charged for threatening tourist

'Thanking the driver'- unbelievable. The tail certainly wags the dog when it comes to these ...(Read More)

Police praised for stopping traffic to save snake

The Royal Thai Police showed great courage, and risk of personal health, by actually guiding the sna...(Read More)

Van driver sought for intimidating tourist with iron bar

these thugs fortunately forget that there are cameras everywhere these days. Puts paid to their excu...(Read More)

Van driver sought for intimidating tourist with iron bar

Bad enough that tourists are commonly traumatized by these criminals, but the damage done via social...(Read More)

Van driver sought for intimidating tourist with iron bar

And the saga of transportation vermin continues. These thugs are out of hand, and it seems like it h...(Read More)

Pickup rams roadside house in Thalang

John and Prab weren’t there, and yet miraculously, they know exactly what happened. Amazing. ...(Read More)

Police crack down on fireworks following Patong Beach fire

Also in housing areas one wakes up, veers up in bed in middle night because of fire works by superst...(Read More)

State hospitals in search of more doctors

A thai friend went to a state hospital in Phuket town. Went there 08:30 am. At 02:00 pm still waitin...(Read More)

Man dies in Phuket hit-and-run accident

the grille is from a toyota hilux tiger series, or a toyota sportrider....(Read More)

State hospitals in search of more doctors

Perhaps if they were better paid more people might choose to join the medical profession....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Open Kitchen Laguna
Laguna Phuket 2023
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
SALA
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Pavilions Phuket
SOHO Pool Club
Blue Tree Phuket
Zonezi Properties

 