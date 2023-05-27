Pro Property Partners
Get ready for snake season

Get ready for snake season

As with each year when the annual rains return in May, snakes across the island will be on the move, often finding their way into people’s homes.

EntertainmentanimalsSafety
By The Phuket News

Sunday 28 May 2023, 11:00AM

Monocled cobra. Photo: Vinnie Modell

Monocled cobra. Photo: Vinnie Modell

Monocled cobra. Photo: Vinnie Modell

Monocled cobra. Photo: Vinnie Modell

Vinnie with a king cobra. Photo: Vinnie Modell

Vinnie with a king cobra. Photo: Vinnie Modell

Vinnie with a king cobra. Photo: Vinnie Modell

Vinnie with a king cobra. Photo: Vinnie Modell

Vinnie with a king cobra. Photo: Vinnie Modell

Vinnie with a king cobra. Photo: Vinnie Modell

Vinnie with a reticulated python. Photo: Vinnie Modell

Vinnie with a reticulated python. Photo: Vinnie Modell

Vinnie with a reticulated python. Photo: Vinnie Modell

Vinnie with a reticulated python. Photo: Vinnie Modell

“It’s actually happening already,” says long-term Phuket expat and snake wrangler Vinnie Modell. “Although we are not seeing juvenile snakes at the moment, I am being called out to [catch] large snakes. There are a selection of snakes you will see all year – monocled cobras, pythons, golden tree snakes and rat snakes,” he explains.

Vinnie has nearly a decade of experience of removing snakes from people’s homes. During his years as a volunteer with rescue workers, his Thai colleagues called on him to remove snakes on call-outs due to his experience. This became so common he was given the nickname the “ Snake Guy in Phuket”.

But as we get deeper into the rainy season, the most common highly venomous snake commonly found on Phuket, the monocled cobra, will be more prevalent in venturing into new areas. Baby cobras start to leave the nest and embark on life journeys of their own, often entering new areas in search of food and shelter.

“Monocled cobras nest normally underground in rats’ nests, etc. As the rain starts and the nest floods, the snakes make their way out to find safety. This is especially with juveniles as they are looking for somewhere safe to hide,” Vinnie explains.

“They are not looking for humans or pets to bite. In fact you are very unlikely to be bitten by any snake, especially monocled cobras, unless you are trying to interact with them,” he adds.

“The monocled cobra mates in Thailand in the months of December and January. After about two months of mating, the females lay between 10 and 30 eggs. The eggs are laid in moderately damp soil, under heaps of leaves or stones, in the spaces of hollow trees, in rat holes, and in spaces under houses.

“Depending on the temperature, the eggs incubate from between 50 and 60 days. The young animals are long, between 25 and 30 centimetres, and identical in colouring and appearance to the adults,” Vinnie explains.

Vinnie rates the Top 5 snakes that people should keep an eye out for as:

  • Golden Tree Snake (Chrysopelea ornata) - Low Venomous, Non Dangerous Biter
  • Oriental Rat Snake (Ptyas mucosa) - Non Venomous, Non Dangerous Biter
  • Reticulated Python (Malayopython reticulatus) - Non Venomous, Dangerous Biter
  • Monocled Cobra (Naja kaouthia) - Highly Venomous
  • King Cobra (Ophiophagus hannah) - Highly Venomous

While people have posted online many different ways to prevent and/or discourage snakes away from your home, Vinnie’s advice is simple, and drawn from experience: “The use of lime, sulphur, etc, in my opinion doesn’t work. I’ve seen way too many snakes passing straight over these ‘defences’. The only line of defence is good housekeeping. Keeping the area clean and tidy, with as many hiding places removed as possible.”

Asked what to do inside your home to make it less inviting for snakes, Vinnie continues: “The same answer for all these issues is good housekeeping, keeping rats, mice, frogs etc out of and away from your home. If you have food waste that attracts rats, mice, etc, you will find snakes following.”

Phuket Property

If you do find a snake in your home: “Stop, breathe, think, act. Do not become hyperactive.”

Also note the snake’s colour and any distinguishing markings, Correctly identifying a snake can save a lot of bother, and may become vital later, if things go terribly wrong.

If people are very confident they have identified a non-dangerous snake, Vinnie urges people to simply “encourage” the snake to leave without calling rescue workers.

“These critters move quickly. If you recognise a low-threat snake, such as the golden tree snake ‒ one of the most common snakes to find in the home ‒ use a broom to gently push it toward the exit. They will generally be happy to go with it,” he says.

Doing so will save rescue workers time, and leave them free to respond to emergencies. They never know when they will be called to a real emergency.

Other good advice is to be polite, and offer the rescue workers a small something as a thank you for removing the snake. Most people do this, but it is worth remembering the favour they have just done for you.

If people have any doubt about which type of snake they are dealing with, there is only one option: Call Vinnie or your local rescue service.

In the case that you are bitten by a snake, Vinnie has a checklist to follow:

  1. Stop, breathe and relax.
  2. Do nothing that will increase heart rate (slows down the movement of possible venom in the body).
  3. If possible get a photo of the snake from a safe distance (If it has disappeared, do not go looking for it).
  4. Call EMS (Emergency Medical Service) or have someone take you to the nearest hospital or clinic.
  5. Do not guess about what bit you. Be honest, it is in your benefit.
  6. Listen to the doctor. Remain calm – they are the doctor, not you. If you need antivenom, it will be provided.
  7. Be polite and courteous. They will call the police if you become aggressive or shout.

Vinnie can be contacted via Tel: 080-8648092 (Whatsapp) or via the ‘Snake Guy in Phuket’ Facebook page. He also offers snake surveying services to check your home and garden to see if there are any major snake-related issues.

 

