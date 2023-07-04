Zonezi Properties
Laotian man arrested for Patong break-ins

PHUKET: Patong Police have arrested a Laotian man wanted for two break-ins which saw more than B35,000 in cash along with a Colt handgun stolen.

patongcrime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 4 July 2023 10:54 AM

Officers arrested 46-year-old Laos national “Mr Aor” (real name withheld) at about 6pm on Sunday (July 2), Patong Police reported.

Officers were investigating two break-ins, one on June 14 and the other on June 26. Reported as stolen in the burglaries were a .38-calibre Colt handgun and B7,500 in cash, and B28,000 in cash, respectively.

The investigation led officers to arrest Aor at an abode on Sainamyen Rd, police reported.

Seized as evidence was a 30cm long flat-blade screwdriver with a green handle, believed to have been used in committing the break-ins.

Officers confirmed that the Colt handgun was recovered in making the arrest. However, it was not reported how much cash Aor was found with.

Aor was also found to be staying in Thailand illegally, Patong Police noted.

Aor was taken to Patong Police Station and charged accordingly. He confessed to the charges against him, Patong Police said in their report.

JohnC | 05 July 2023 - 08:45:52 

So will this be a yellow card only offence or go all out and red card him.

Kurt | 04 July 2023 - 11:26:29 

The law is clear, hand gun owner must lock up his weapon in a way it can not be touched by another that the weapon license holder. In this case the owner risks confiscation of his colt + a hefty fine. ( or hefty 'mediation' of course) Anyway stolen is better than his kids could lay their hands on the colt.  :-)  No previous 90 day reports of Aor? No immigration flashing computer signals?

 

