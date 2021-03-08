PHUKET XTRA - March 8 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Vaccinated tourists to Thailand could face shorter quarantine |:| Governor order Phuket Town nightclub closed for 5 years |:| 18 protest leaders arraived |:| PETA gives Navy award over cat rescue |:| Majority of turtles i Mai Khao fail to hatch Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 8 March 2021, 06:30PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
It's time 'Kurt' found something better to do, other than insult people and post nonsens...(Read More)
I have done two lots of 7 day quarantine. It is not nice. So until Zero there will be no bounce b...(Read More)
Excuse me. Police recommend district office take diciplinary action against him??? Huh? This idiot ...(Read More)
Sorry Fascinated, we all would like to know. However, investigating journalism is not possible in Th...(Read More)
Actually a strange situation. The present demonstrators ( future generation of the country) are goin...(Read More)
Thai Police is lucky so far, should not stir up/provocate/challenge decent protesters to much. (Wit...(Read More)
Excellent pointing but you'd expect precision from a German!...(Read More)
I'd love to know who had the initial contract to supply plants worth B6m. Someone's brother&...(Read More)
Great outcome, might be time to construct a secure run for the cat....(Read More)
This appears to be excessive. It makes me wonder if someone did not pay someone a little money on th...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.