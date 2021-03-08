BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Navy awarded for kitten rescue || March 8

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Navy awarded for kitten rescue || March 8

PHUKET XTRA - March 8 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Vaccinated tourists to Thailand could face shorter quarantine |:| Governor order Phuket Town nightclub closed for 5 years |:| 18 protest leaders arraived |:| PETA gives Navy award over cat rescue |:| Majority of turtles i Mai Khao fail to hatch Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 8 March 2021, 06:30PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket’s new public health chief arrives
No charges for wild teens running amok in closed bar
Mekong river level critically low
Four pub-goers shot by drunk kamnan
Electricity outage to affect parts of Kamala
Large majority of leatherback turtle eggs fail to hatch at Mai Khao
Thief arrested in Patong for slashing German expat’s arm
Chinese wary of domestic vaccine drive
Police hunt for protest van attackers
Activist charged B6m for removing plants at Democracy Monument
New plan proposed for hotel quarantine
Phuket Opinion: Hearing the message loud and clear
Darasamut Underpass to close for cleaning
Four rallies go ahead despite new ban
Governor orders Phuket Town nightclub closed for five years

 

Phuket community
Activist charged B6m for removing plants at Democracy Monument

It's time 'Kurt' found something better to do, other than insult people and post nonsens...(Read More)

Phuket reopening up for discussion

I have done two lots of 7 day quarantine. It is not nice. So until Zero there will be no bounce b...(Read More)

Four pub-goers shot by drunk kamnan

Excuse me. Police recommend district office take diciplinary action against him??? Huh? This idiot ...(Read More)

Activist charged B6m for removing plants at Democracy Monument

Sorry Fascinated, we all would like to know. However, investigating journalism is not possible in Th...(Read More)

Police hunt for protest van attackers

Actually a strange situation. The present demonstrators ( future generation of the country) are goin...(Read More)

Police hunt for protest van attackers

Thai Police is lucky so far, should not stir up/provocate/challenge decent protesters to much. (Wit...(Read More)

Thief arrested in Patong for slashing German expat’s arm

Excellent pointing but you'd expect precision from a German!...(Read More)

Activist charged B6m for removing plants at Democracy Monument

I'd love to know who had the initial contract to supply plants worth B6m. Someone's brother&...(Read More)

African wildcat ‘Julie’ missing again

Great outcome, might be time to construct a secure run for the cat....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Hearing the message loud and clear

This appears to be excessive. It makes me wonder if someone did not pay someone a little money on th...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
Dewa Phuket Resort
UWC Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI Cooking 2021
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Lean On Me Live Fest
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 